Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Hilary Barry to give vaccination reward of chocolate fish

Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry continues to find engaging ways to promote the uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / Supplied

Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry is encouraging those who have not yet had a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine the old school way: with a chocolate fish.

Barry, who has been vocal about wanting everyone to get vaccinated, has now come up with a sweet little incentive for anyone who gets a jab this weekend.

All a newly vaccinated person has to do is send proof of vaccination and their contact details via email, and their chocolate reward will be on its way.

"I can confirm what you heard on @SevenSharp is true. I will send every person who has their first Covid vaccine this weekend a chocolate fish. Send proof of vaccine and details to sevensharp@tvnz.co.nz," the host posted on Twitter.

I can confirm what you heard on @SevenSharp is true. I will send every person who has their first Covid vaccine this weekend a chocolate fish. Send proof of vaccine and details to sevensharp@tvnz.co.nz — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) October 1, 2021

Aside from keeping everyone entertained, dressing up during lockdown Fridays and even reading books to others in lockdown, Barry has also been on a mission to help get Kiwis vaccinated and has been actively fighting against misinformation and anti-vaccine sentiment in her social media platforms.

A number of anti-vaxxers were very upset, some apoplectic, over my comments last night suggesting I might house... Posted by Hilary Barry on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

This week, the TVNZ presenter also made headlines with her takedown of an anti-vaxxer on Facebook.

Barry took the anti-vaxxer to task online over a Facebook comment on a story from about whether employers can require their staff to get the vaccine.

"Anti vaxxers, the gift that keeps on giving," she wrote on a social media post sharing a screengrab of an interaction with someone online.

"Soz Hillary you make me sick, can you do some proper journalisim or can you only read from the script that labour wrote [sic]," a woman had written in a Facebook comment.

"Covid's gonna make you sicker babes. So go get a vaccine," the TV host commented in reply.

She later added in reply to other comments, "Just a reminder that everything you need to know about the vaccine can be found at Unite against Covid-19. Go get the vaccine to protect your whanau and your community. Lots of love from Hilary xx."