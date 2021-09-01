Covid 19 Delta outbreak: All Blacks urge New Zealanders to get vaccinated

All Blacks ask New Zealand to get vaccinated. Video / All Blacks

The All Blacks have a clear message to New Zealanders - get vaccinated against Covid-19 to protect yourself and the community.

The national rugby team has released a new video on its social media platforms of players receiving the Pfizer vaccine and others such as TJ Perenara, Brad Weber and Patrick Tuipulotu urging New Zealanders to do the same.

"We want to encourage you to protect yourselves and your loved ones by getting vaccinated," Weber said.

"Getting vaccinated is very easy," chimes in Tuipulotu, wearing a mask.

"I'm not doing it for just me. I'm doing it for the people around me."

Perenara added: "Getting vaccinated will help Aotearoa get through this."

The video has been released today, the first day that anyone aged 12 and older can book their two doses of vaccines online.

All All Blacks have been fully vaccinated, the video states.

It comes two days after it was revealed a group of All Blacks celebrated winning the Bledisloe Cup against Australia at a Covid-19 location of interest - less than two weeks before flying to Perth for their Rugby Championship campaign.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed to the Herald a group of players visited Auckland's HeadQuarters bar after their second-test victory against the Wallabies at Eden Park on August 14. It was one of four new locations added to the Ministry of Health's list on Sunday night.