Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: MIQ system changes, case numbers spike but experts optimistic

There are 75 new community cases and one MIQ case today - but director general of health Ashley Bloomfield says the bounce in numbers is not unexpected.

The first of 40 supermarkets have been named as new locations of interest - out of "an abundance of caution" - as health officials try to circle the Delta outbreak, now at almost 700 cases.

The Ministry of Health has so far released the names and times of 14 supermarkets, along with advice to shoppers to self-monitor for any symptoms.

They are Countdown Mangere East, Countdown Mt Roskill, Countdown Papatoetoe

Countdown Ponsonby, Countdown Three Kings, Countdown Warkworth, Farro Fresh Grey Lynn, New World Papatoetoe, New World Southmall Manurewa, Pacific Fresh Manurewa, Pak'nSave Mangere, Pak'nSave Clendon, Pak'nSave Sylvia Park and Pak'nSave Westgate. Full details are listed at the end of this article.

"Out of an abundance of caution and after some discussion internally, we've decided to add a number of supermarkets as new locations of interestm" director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday.

"Around 40 supermarkets across Auckland will be added to the website. These were places visited by people who subsequently were identified as a case," Bloomfield said.

A risk assessment had been done on each of them but due to physical distancing, plastic screens and PPE use the events were "deemed to be low-risk".

"People should look out and if anyone has been in one of these, even if it was some time ago, the advice is to just be careful and watch for symptoms if you were there at the time and place on the website, so no need to go and get a test, just for awareness."

Meanwhile, New Zealanders trapped overseas will soon no longer have to waste their time refreshing the MIQ booking system, with the Government promising a more "transparent" system is on its way.

But while a more "transparent" system will make the process of booking a room fairer, it will not add extra rooms to the MIQ system, meaning difficulties securing a room are likely to continue.

"The lobby is a virtual queue that will mean people can be selected from the queue randomly," said Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

Hipkins said the Government would introduce a "lobby" system, where people would wait until they received an MIQ voucher. The MIQ vouchers would be allocated randomly,

Once all the rooms had been taken, the lobby would be closed until the next round of room allocations was opened up, beginning the process again.

Hipkins cautioned that problems caused by a small number of rooms would remain.

"It will not fix the overall issue of supply and demand. We still have more demand than we have supply available … but this change will make bookings more transparent," he said.

"It will create a more level playing field."

The system will be rolled out when the current pause on MIQ bookings ends in the coming weeks.

New Zealand notched up 75 new cases of Covid-19 cases yesterday, all bar one in Auckland.

While there won't be more MIQ spots, the Government says the new booking system will be more 'transparent'. Photo / Dean Purcell

The jump in cases followed two days with case numbers in the 60s but director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield urged optimism.

He arrived at the Government's 1pm briefing with a visual aide, echoing a similar move made by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and leader of the Opposition Judith Collins in recent days.

The chart showed that case numbers can spike - as they did on Wednesday - even when the overall trend is for a reduction in daily cases.

"If we look at the smoothing of the average over the last three days, it is clear that, on average, the daily case numbers are lower than the peak in the early 80s," Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield had further cause for optimism, noting that the majority of cases continued to be very close contacts of existing cases, indicating the virus was not rampant in the community, but spreading through households.

He also said there was a 90 per cent probability that the R value - which records how many people each infected person passes the virus onto - remained under 1, indicating the outbreak was reducing in size.

Te Pūnaha Matatini modeller Professor Shaun Hendy said the cases showed "a bit of a jump from the lower numbers of the last two days".

However, he said it was "still consistent with an overall downward trend".

"We do expect numbers to jump around day-to-day even as the overall trend is for them to head down".

The Government will today

receive waste-water testing from over 20 sites in Northland. If those tests come back negative, then Northland will join the rest of the country - minus Auckland - in level 3 at midnight.

As vaccinations opened to people aged 12 and over yesterday

, the Government continued its race to secure more supplies for the rollout.

Aucklanders exercise under level 4. Photo / Dean Purcell

National leader Collins put pressure on the Prime Minister in question time over where additional supplies of vaccine would come from.

Ardern said the current outbreak had led to a surge in demand for the vaccine, and the Government was trying to meet that demand. While it had ordered enough vaccine for everyone in the country, only about 726,000 doses were actually in New Zealand - with the rest arriving in weekly shipments.

"We're always receiving doses in order to meet the demand that we have at any given time," Ardern said.

The majority of the Government's vaccine shipments - four million doses - will arrive in October, leaving September as the only period where significant supply problems could be encountered.

The Government is currently trying to bring more doses into the country sooner and Hipkins promised an update on its efforts would be made "before the end of the week".

He said if additional doses could not be found, Auckland would be the priority for the rollout.

"In the worst-case scenario where we can't increase supply, use of the existing supply we have will be focused certainly on Auckland, also on making sure that we can honour people who have booked in," Hipkins said.

"It may mean that things like walk-in clinics, for example, around the rest of the country might need to be scaled back a bit," Hipkins said.

He said that if the current high rates of vaccination continued, the Government's rollout could be "restricted" if additional supplies weren't found by the middle of the month.