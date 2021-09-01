Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 coronavirus: What will the next big variant look like?

7 minutes to read
The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain.

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain.

Jamie Morton
By:

Science Reporter, NZ Herald

New Zealand could likely see variants more potent than Delta turn up at our borders as the Covid-19 pandemic grinds on - but a leading epidemiologist says our elimination strategy can still hold.

This week,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid