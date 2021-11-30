Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 134 cases revealed as protesters heckle Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Hamilton supporting vaccination efforts and meeting with the business community.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Hamilton supporting vaccination efforts and meeting with the business community.

There are 134 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today and 89 people in hospital with the virus.

There are 116 new cases in Auckland, eight in Waikato, nine in the By of Plenty and two in Nelson-Tasman.

The two cases in the Nelson-Tasman region are both known contacts of the local case announced yesterday.

Of the Waikato cases, four are in Te Kuiti, one in Huntly, one in Hamilton, one in Ngaruawahia and one in Te Awamutu.

Of the Bay of Plenty cases, one is in Whakatane, three in Tauranga and five in the wider Western Bay of Plenty area. All are close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are 89 people in hospital today, down four on yesterday. Today's figure includes nine patients in ICU or high-dependency units.

The numbers come as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Hamilton supporting vaccination efforts and meeting with the business community.

A rowdy band of protesters followed her and attempted to disrupt her visit by yelling and chanting insults at her.

The move to the Covid Protection Framework, also known as the traffic light system, on Friday comes amid fresh concern globally about a new variant of the coronavirus spreading around the world and uncertainty around what its impact could be.

The latest variant to emerge - Omicron - is thought to be highly infectious and has already made its way to Australia with two people testing positive for it after traveling from South Africa.

From Friday Auckland will move out of lockdown after more than three months and into the red traffic light due to being the epicentre of the virus.

Protesters start chanting outside a sod turning event for the Waikato Regional Theatre in Hamilton CBD today that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is attending. Photo / Mike Scott

The new framework is based around high vaccination rates enabling living with Covid-19 in the community, with three levels of restrictions based on the risk posed - green, orange and red. It also relies on the use of vaccination passports at more high risk settings.

Northland, Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts are also moving to the red traffic light due to low vaccination rates and because large numbers of visitors - including Aucklanders - are expected in these areas over summer.

Some of these areas moving into the red traffic light system on Friday have not even recorded any cases of Covid-19 in the recent outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces which areas will move to a red light under the new Covid Protection Framework being introduced on Friday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Auckland's border remains in place until December 15.