Covid-19 coronavirus: Wanaka A&P Show to go ahead if alert level 1 returns

The organisers had gained the financial amount required for the Wanaka A&P show's board to allow the show to continue as planned. Photo / 123RF

Wanaka A&P Show organisers yesterday decided to press ahead with the annual show, despite continued uncertainty about Covid-19 alert levels.

The show could go ahead ''thanks to the overwhelming generosity of a huge percentage of valued trade exhibitors, sponsors and funders'' who had pledged support, organisers said.

Event manager Jane Stalker said organisers had the money needed to allow the show to continue.

However, the show could not be held in alert level 2, so organisers would have to wait until the Government moved level 1, Stalker said.

Stalker said she was ''truly grateful'' trade exhibitors, sponsors and funders had agreed to waive their right to site fee refunds if the show had to be cancelled because of any alert level restrictions.

''We know how much it means to you all,'' Stalker added.

She had been ''humbled'' by the strong support that had been given towards the continuation of the show, on March 12 and 13, despite pandemic uncertainties.

Assuming that the South Island returned to alert level 1 on Sunday, the show would go ahead as planned on March 12 and 13. Stalker assured the public that all Covid-19 safety requirements from the Ministry of Health would be adhered to.