Covid-19 coronavirus: Wanaka A&P show could be postponed

This year's Wanaka A&P Show hangs in the balance, and organisers are to meet this evening to decide whether to forge ahead with plans for the 2021 event.

However, the show's board remains hopeful it will go ahead.

The board met yesterday, in light of the Government announcement putting New Zealand outside Auckland into Alert Level 2 for seven days from 6am on Sunday.

Wanaka A&P Show event manager Jane Stalker said yesterday the board would make a decision tonight and it would be publicly advised about 8pm.

"Today the Wanaka A&P Show team sent an email to trade exhibitors and sponsors, advising them ... that event organisers are continuing to plan for the show, which takes place on March 12 and 13, in the hope the South Island returns to Level 1 next week."

The email also sought an indication of support from trade exhibitors and sponsors.

There were significant set-up costs for the infrastructure and organisers had to commit to paying this cost by tomorrow, Stalker said.

"We have asked trade exhibitors and sponsors to indicate whether they would be happy to ... waive the right to a refund, should the event get cancelled under Level 2."

Most trade site fees ranged from about $200 through to $4000 for the larger sites, she said.

"Assuming we receive the financial support and that we go to Level 1 on Sunday, and the show is able to go ahead as planned, we can assure the public that we will be adhering to all the Covid-19 safety requirements as set out by the Ministry of Health."

That included implementing a range of extra precautionary measures, she said.

"As of today, we are trying to keep positive ...

"We know how much it means to our community and the local and national businesses for the event to go ahead."