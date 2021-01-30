Covid 19 coronavirus: US Secretary of State praises NZ's handling of pandemic

By RNZ
New Zealand's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has been praised by the US during the first discussion between the US Secretary of State and New Zealand's Foreign Minister.
Antony Blinken and Nanaia Mahuta have spoken on the phone today, and US spokesperson Ned Price said they affirmed the close partnership between the two countries.
Price said Blinken noted the "outstanding example" New Zealand has set in successfully combating the coronavirus. "Together the United States and New Zealand will continue to tackle the greatest challenges confronting our world in order to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he said.
The politicians are promising close cooperation to fight climate change, to support Pacific Island countries and ensure regional stability.
They are also vowing to promote human rights and strengthen multilateral organisations.