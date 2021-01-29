Covid 19 coronavirus: First business prosecuted for not displaying QR code

Last year it became compulsory for all businesses to display a QR code. Photo / File

An Auckland business is the first to be prosecuted for not displaying a NZ Covid Tracer QR code poster.

WorkSafe has laid charges against one individual after they "deliberately" failed to display a QR code.

1 News has reported this business is Rupa's Café, located in Freeman's Bay.

In a video posted to YouTube back in September 2020, Rupa's café owner Dilip Rupa acknowledged police had confronted him as to why there was no QR code on display.

Since then, the café has been visited by police and WorkSafe a number of times in attempts to educate the owner.

"I am the only business in New Zealand that doesn't have a QR code," Rupa said in the video.

A second video posted to YouTube shows Rupa telling a crowd at Auckland's Aotea Square to support businesses that do not have a QR code.



"So no QR codes for me," he said.

He told those in the crowd to tell every business they go to, to "take the QR code down" as it's "unlawful".

In the YouTube videos, Rupa defends his stance, mentioning he had a sign-in book and other sign-in options.

It is a legal requirement to display a QR code at all businesses and workplaces at alert level 1 and higher.

WorkSafe said all New Zealanders have their own part to play in the management of Covid-19.

The case is now before the courts.