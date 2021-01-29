Covid 19 coronavirus: First business prosecuted for not displaying QR code

An Auckland business is the first to be prosecuted for not displaying a NZ Covid Tracer QR code poster.
WorkSafe has laid charges against one individual after they "deliberately" failed to display a QR code.
1 News has reported this business is Rupa's Café, located in Freeman's Bay.
In a video posted to YouTube back in September 2020, Rupa's café owner Dilip Rupa acknowledged police had confronted him as to why there was no QR code on display.
Since then, the café has been visited by police and WorkSafe a number of times in attempts to educate the owner.
"I am the only business in New Zealand that doesn't have a QR code," Rupa said in the video.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus update: No new cases in community; MIQ bedroom 'encounter' revealed - NZ H...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Another Pullman Covid case? Woman says daughter infected at Auckland hote...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Two new Auckland community cases an adult and child, infected with South ...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: MIQ staffer sacked after bedroom encounter with returnee - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Government decision to ban cruise ship Le Laperouse slammed - NZ Herald
A second video posted to YouTube shows Rupa telling a crowd at Auckland's Aotea Square to support businesses that do not have a QR code.
"So no QR codes for me," he said.
He told those in the crowd to tell every business they go to, to "take the QR code down" as it's "unlawful".
In the YouTube videos, Rupa defends his stance, mentioning he had a sign-in book and other sign-in options.
It is a legal requirement to display a QR code at all businesses and workplaces at alert level 1 and higher.
WorkSafe said all New Zealanders have their own part to play in the management of Covid-19.
The case is now before the courts.