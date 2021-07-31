Covid 19 coronavirus: Update on case numbers as clock ticks down on mass vaccination event

South Aucklanders queue for New Zealand's first mass vaccination event, which aims to get more than 15,000 people vaccinated against Covid-19 over three days. Photo / Michael Craig

South Aucklanders queue for New Zealand's first mass vaccination event, which aims to get more than 15,000 people vaccinated against Covid-19 over three days. Photo / Michael Craig

The Ministry of Health is set to issue an update on Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, as a mass vaccination event in south Auckland draws to a close.

It's hoped 15,500 people will have got their first Pfizer injection at the event, run over Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Manukau.

As of last night more than 10,000 people had received their first shot at the event, with another 5600 booked in for today. The event closes at 8pm.

An update from the ministry on new Covid cases is due at 1pm.

At its last update on Friday the ministry said there were two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation in Auckland, with the pair arriving from Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom.

One historical case was also identified in a person who had arrived from the Philippines on July 13. They had tested positive on day 12 and the case was being investigated to ensure transmission had not happened within the MIQ facility.

There were 45 active cases in New Zealand.

The ministry is also expected to give an update on an infected United Nations staffer who was rushed to New Zealand from Fiji on Thursday night.

On Saturday the woman remained in a stable condition in a secure intensive care unit in south Auckland's Middlemore Hospital. The mercy dash to New Zealand was made at the request of the UN.

Fiji is battling an outbreak of the more transmissible Delta variant of the virus, with more than 1000 new cases and six deaths reported on Friday. Among the dead were a nurse and an 11-month-old baby. None of the six had been vaccinated.