Covid 19 coronavirus: Panic buying in Queensland ahead of lockdown

Scenes of panic buying broke out across southeast Queensland after the announcement of a snap lockdown. Photo / News Corp Australia

Despite an urgent warning from authorities of the health risks of panic buying ahead of southeast Queensland's snap lockdown, chaotic scenes are appearing in supermarkets across the region.

Eleven local government areas – Brisbane, Logan, Moreton Bay, Ipswich, Redlands, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Noosa, Somerset, Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim – will be plunged into another shut down from 4pm (local time) today as health authorities race to quash the "rapidly spreading" Covid-19 outbreak they fear could have settled into the community.

The announcement came as the state recorded six new community Covid-19 cases on Saturday, all linked to a17-year-old high school student who tested positive to the virus on Friday.

Approximately 3.8 million residents out of the state's population of 5.1 million will only be allowed to leave home for four reasons: to purchase essentials, to provide care, to go to work or school if essential, and to access healthcare.

The panic buying has begun. Coles New Farm packed even though supermarkets will stay open during lockdown. @10NewsFirst @10NewsFirstQLD pic.twitter.com/MvG6HmZAd9 — Johnpaul Gonzo (@JohnpaulGonzo) July 31, 2021

Earlier, Deputy Premier Steven Miles said anyone partaking in panic buying could be further exacerbating the situation.

"We have been in contact with the supermarkets, they are all well supplied," he said on Saturday morning.

"So, anyone rushing stockpiling, it just makes the jobs of our supermarkets and our essential workers in those supermarkets even harder and more risky."

Shoppers have taken to social media to report lines "out the door", with some people reporting waits of up to 30 minutes for a register.

Mum reporting long lines at the supermarket on the Gold Coast😬 pic.twitter.com/VhX4ouOHp3 — Josh Nicholas (@joshcnicholas) July 31, 2021

Saturday's new cases are the four family members of a girl whose positive test was announced on Friday, a medical student who tutors the girl, and a staff member from Ironside State School where one of the siblings attends.

They are all confirmed to have the Delta strain.

The source of the latest outbreak remains unclear, however chief health officer Jeannette Young said one of two recently returned travellers had likely given it to an unidentified mystery link who had then passed it on into the community, and to the medical student.

"I think that one of those two cases has led to transmission to someone – who I don't know – which has then led to further transmission and eventually I think the most likely scenario is this medical student has acquired it," she said. "I don't know how."

Brisbane residents have been urged to monitor the Queensland Health website, with exposure sites expected to be added over the weekend.