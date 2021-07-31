Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW records 210 cases, Sydney lockdown protesters warned

Health policy expert says 'more has to be done' for Sydney to get on top of its latest outbreak. Video / Sunrise

New South Wales has recorded 210 community cases of Covid-19, with at least 21 of those cases infectious while in the community.

Of the new cases, 88 are linked to a known case or cluster – 74 are household contacts and 14 are close contacts – and the source of infection for 122 cases is under investigation.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the virus was circulating widely among the young, with two-thirds of today's cases being people under the age of 40.

He said the growth of the outbreak was putting a great deal of strain on the state's health system, with 198 people currently hospitalised. 53 people are in intensive care, 27 of whom require ventilation

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said yesterday the Government was still concerned about the number of people who continue to circulate in the community while infectious.

She said the state could not afford any more setbacks or exceptions if Greater Sydney was to come out of lockdown as planned in four weeks.

"One setback has a ripple effect which can take weeks to get out of," she said.

There have been 3,190 community cases reported since June 16, when the first case in the Sydney outbreak was reported.

Sydney lockdown protesters warned

Sydney residents considering attending anti-lockdown protests over the weekend have been told by last week's organisers that doing so would land them right in the hands of police.

At least three anti-lockdown groups took to Telegram to warn protesters that no official events were planned for Saturday, and strongly advised against anyone attending any meeting.

One group of anti-lockdown organisers said no known organiser groups were operating any protest events on Saturday.

"We strongly advise against attending any protest events that claim to be operating," the group said. "Any planned event lacks an established ground team, and has been given insufficient promotional time and effort."

Another group told its followers the protest was "apparently a police trap" and urged them "don't go".

Anti-lockdown protesters in Sydney last weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Police warned on Friday that up to 1000 officers would meet anybody protesting in the city this weekend.

Last week, dozens of people were charged over the Sydney protests, attended by thousands.

The strike force investigating last week's rallies has so far resulted in 200 fines and 60 charges, with more expected.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said anyone who turned up at protests this weekend could "expect the same sense of force".

"Please don't come into Sydney to protest," he said.

"If you do, you will be met by up to 1000 police who will be ready to deal with you, whether that be via the health orders or other laws."