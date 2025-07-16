The Trump-supporting far-right has long latched on to the scandal, claiming the existence of a secret list of Epstein’s powerful clients and that the late financier was in fact murdered in his cell.

Trump supporters expected the Republican to answer their questions on his return to office this January but now find themselves being told the conspiracy theories are false.

Trump, 79, began by dismissing what he called “my PAST supporters” in a post on his Truth Social network. He said they had “bought into this ‘bulls***’ hook, line and sinker”.

He doubled down when he faced repeated questions on the issue in the Oval Office during a visit with Bahrain’s visiting crown prince, pinning the blame for the wild conspiracy theories on his opponents.

He then sought to deflect, rattling off what he said were a list of his economic and foreign policy achievements and complaining that people were instead “talking about a guy who obviously had some very serious problems who died three, four years ago”.

“And the sad part, it is people that are really doing the Democrats’ work. They’re stupid people.”

Asked if his post describing supporters who questioned the White House’s line as “past” was effectively disowning them, Trump replied: “No but I lost a lot of faith in certain people.”

Trump’s changing tune

Trump – who was one of the many currently famous people who were formerly friends with Epstein, but denies having gone to his notorious US Virgin Islands home – said before his election he would have “no problem” releasing files on the case.

But the Justice Department and FBI said in a memo made public earlier this month there is no evidence that the disgraced financier kept a “client list” or was blackmailing powerful figures.

They also dismissed the claim that Epstein was murdered in jail, confirming his death by suicide, and said they would not be releasing any more information on the probe.

However, reports that nearly three minutes had been cut from prison security camera footage released in an effort to prove the absence of foul play only triggered new speculation.

Beyond angering supporters, the issue has opened a schism within his administration, sparking a fiery blow-up between Attorney-General Pam Bondi and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, who is said to be considering resigning.

Trump reiterated that Bondi could release “whatever’s credible” in the files.

-Agence France-Presse