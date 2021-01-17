Covid 19 coronavirus: Two Covid passengers in Fiji had transited through Auckland

NZ's Ministry of Health says the two passengers transited through Auckland, after coming from higher risk areas. File photo / Winston Aldworth

By RNZ

Two women who flew from Auckland to Fiji and later tested positive for Covid-19 had only transited through New Zealand, the Ministry of Health says.

Fiji health authorities said the women, aged 49 and 58, arrived in Fiji on flight NZ492 on December 24.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health says the two passengers transited through Auckland, after coming from higher risk areas.

It said it was not unexpected to have transiting passengers later testing positive.

Both women were asymptomatic during their entire stay at Fiji's isolation facility in Nadi.

They have since been taken to an isolation ward in Lautoka.

- RNZ