Fiji's health ministry's confirmed two people who travelled from New Zealand have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services says the pair flew from Auckland to Nadi on December 24.

The women, aged 49 and 58, tested positive while quarantining and were transferred to the isolation ward at Lautoka hospital.

In total, Fiji has had 55 cases since the pandemic began, with the last 34 cases detected in border quarantine.