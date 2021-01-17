Desperate search for New Zealand man missing after swimming in the Brisbane River

Tane Huffman, 32, was swimming by himself in the Brisbane River. Photo / Queensland Police

A New Zealand man is missing after he went for a swim in the Brisbane River.

Tane Huffman, 32, was swimming by himself in the Brisbane River near Kholo Creek between 10.30am and 11am on Saturday, but failed to return.

Springfield police began co-ordinating a search of the river on Sunday with the SES after Huffman was reported missing.

"Although (he is) believed to be a strong swimmer, police hold concerns for his safety as he has failed to contact his family, return to the rural property he and his family are staying at, and suffers from a medical condition," Queensland Police said in a statement.

"Residents in the area are asked to check their properties and yards."

Huffman is described as caucasian, tall, with a slim build and a long beard. He was last seen wearing swim shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to immediately contact Queensland police.