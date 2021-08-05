Covid 19 coronavirus: Two Auckland MIQ guests transferred to hospital with Covid symptoms

Middlemore Hospital in South Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Two people in managed isolation in Auckland have been transferred to hospital.

It is understood the pair have been removed from an MIQ hotel to Middlemore Hospital in South Auckland, Newshub is reporting.

At least one of the people was said to be showing acute Covid-19 symptoms and was taken from the Jet Park quarantine facility to Middlemore Hospital yesterday afternoon.

Both recent arrivals are reportedly in a stable condition.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for more information.

Infected UN staffer at Middlemore

Middlemore Hospital doctors are currently treating a Covid patient from Fiji who arrived in the country just over a week ago.

The patient, a UN worker in her 60s, is currently in the hospital's intensive care unit. She is being treated in a negative pressure isolation room in a dedicated Covid-19 space.

Within 24 hours of the patient's arrival, a health worker treating the woman was quarantined after a PPE breach which officials have refused to give details about.

The worker was moved into a quarantine facility after they were unable to easily self-isolate at home.

The DHB regarded the breach as minor, with other protections in place at the time.

Initial tests for any signs the infection had spread came back negative.

When the sick UN staffer arrived in New Zealand, her condition was described as critical.

Last week it hadn't been confirmed which variant the woman had contracted, however staff were treating the patient as though she had the highly contagious Delta variant.

There are currently 30 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, according to the Ministry of Health.

Yesterday two people with Covid were listed as in hospital. One mariner from the Mattina cargo ship berthed in Bluff remained in Southland Hospital. The crewman's condition was described as "improving".