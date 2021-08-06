Covid 19 coronavirus: Isolating Australian family told to 'close windows' by neighbour

A resident of one of Brisbane's most exclusive suburbs claims their neighbours have ordered them to "isolate properly" by keeping all their windows closed.
An Ascot resident has penned an angry letter to their neighbours, who are in 14 days' quarantine due to the fact the children attend Brisbane Grammar School.
So far eight students, two teachers and two family members from the school have tested positive to Covid-19 as part of the Brisbane Delta cluster.
The letter, shared to Facebook, told the household they should "be in full isolation" given the family was linked to the school.
"Please close all windows and doors accordingly," the angry resident wrote.
The recipient of the letter also claims the neighbour responsible had taken photos of close family members as they dropped supplies off to the front gate, while adhering to Covid regulations.
Queensland Health has listed Brisbane Boys Grammar school as a high-risk exposure site, and a number of weekend extra-curricular activities are being investigated, including a rugby game.
Eleven local government areas of southeast Queensland are on day six of lockdown, which authorities hope they can lift on Sunday.