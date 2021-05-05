Covid-19 coronavirus: Today's case numbers, update on vaccine deliveries

Frontline emergency service workers were among the first to get their COVID-19 vaccinations as Auckland

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Government will this afternoon reveal the latest information on the number of people who have received the Covid-19 vaccination.

Officials will also unveil how many, if any, new cases of the virus have been detected in managed isolation.

The latest information from the Ministry of Health shows there have been 232,588 doses administered in New Zealand to date.

Of those 172,564 are first doses and 60,024 are second – that means just over 60,000 people in New Zealand have been fully vaccinated.

Most of the jabs which have been administered have been in Auckland with 22,496 first doses and 9700 second.

Today, officials will provide an update on these numbers.

There was one new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation facilities yesterday – but none in the community.

That person arrived in Auckland on April 26 from the UK.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said yesterday it was continuing to monitor developments in Western Australia.

But they said the risk to public health in New Zealand as low.

"Of note, no further community cases have been reported in Perth," the statement said.

They also released a number of locations of interest.

"So far, no travellers who arrived in New Zealand have contacted Healthline to say they were at any of the locations of interest currently connected to these cases at the specified times.

"More than 800 passengers who travelled either directly or indirectly between Western Australia and New Zealand between 27 April and 1 May have now been contacted by the Ministry of Health's contact tracing team and given the above advice."

Officials today may provide an update on this situation and Hipkins may be questions about this before he goes into the House this afternoon.