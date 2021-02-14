Covid 19 coronavirus: Testing station being set up at Papatoetoe High School

A Covid testing centre will be set up at Papatoetoe High School this week. Photo / Tania Whyte

A Covid-19 testing facility will be set up at Papatoetoe High School this week after a female pupil at the school tested positive for the virus.

The pupil is one of the three new community cases in South Auckland. Her mother and father are the other two cases.

The mother and daughter have returned tests which confirm they are "new and active", Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault said the infected student is a Year 9 student who was only at school for one day last week, on Wednesday.

Papatoetoe High School Principal Vaughan Couillault. Photo / File

Couillault said the student stayed at home on Thursday and Friday after her mother became unwell. Last Monday was a holiday and he did not know why the student was not at school on Tuesday.

Five teachers and 28 students are considered close contacts of the infected student and all other students and staff at the school are "casual" contacts.

Couillault has notified all staff and parents by text and email this afternoon.

"Staff and students and their families are being asked to self-isolate for two days if they are casual contacts," Couillault said.

Near Papatoetoe High School, local man Shiu Lingam raced to Beverly Hills Superette to return a friend's car he'd been working on.

His friend, superette owner Dilip, was fielding a flurry of calls from friends about the Covid-19 cases.

Lingam said he returned the car as soon as hearing about the new cases, partly because he didn't know if another lockdown was imminent.

Beverly Hills Superette owner Dilip was talking to friends and family about the new Covid-19 cases. Photo / John Weekes

Dilip said he hoped the people who contracted Covid had diligently scanned their check-in apps at every business they'd visited.

Both men said they were worried about the new cases.

For the superette, the nearby school closure would mean a downturn in business.

"Most of the parents come and drop their kids in the area," Dilip said.

He said at least the contact-tracing seemed to have confirmed at least some of the locations where the people with Covid-19 had been.

Lingam said nobody wanted another lockdown but if it a lockdown was necessary, then the community would have to accept it.