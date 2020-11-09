Covid 19 coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on new Defence worker cases

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says talks are progressing on a travel bubble with the Cook Islands, with NZ officials to visit the area on November 14.

There are four new cases of Covid-19 to report today, all imported cases in managed isolation facilities and no more community cases.

But a person who was a casual contact of a positive case on a flight from Auckland to Wellington has started feeling unwell and is awaiting tests results later today.

Govt help for small businesses

Speaking to a business audience last week, the Prime Minister said expanding the small business loan scheme and launching the flexi-wage subsidy programme were top of the Government's to-do list before Christmas.

These were both Labour's pre-election policies.

The small business loan scheme has been taken up by more than a quarter of New Zealand businesses.

It entitles eligible businesses to a $10,000 loan, plus an additional $1800 per full-time employee. The loan is interest-free if it's paid back within a year, and 3 per cent a year every year after that.

Applications for this scheme were due to close on December 31 this year – but Labour promised to extend that by a further three years.

Ardern is also expected to reveal some details about a number of projects which will be fast-tracked, under the Resource Development Act, for development.

On Saturday she congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the election, as well as acknowledging outgoing President Trump.

"New Zealand has enjoyed positive and co-operative relations with the United States over the period of the Trump Administration, especially in the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions."