Covid 19 coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on travel bubble, community cases

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has still not given a clear timeline of a potential travel bubble with Australia.

The PM was in the Newstalk ZB studio this morning speaking to breakfast host Mike Hosking.

Talking about transtasman travel bubbles, she acknowledged that there were still cases popping up in those places overseas and there was a need to tread carefully still.

"We do want to make sure we do it properly and do it carefully."

Meanwhile, she said two Defence Force workers who had caught Covid-19 had been wearing full PPE.

"This just reminds us how hard it is," she said.

Officials confirmed on Friday that a Defence Force worker at the Jet Park quarantine facility, in Auckland, had tested positive for Covid-19.

A second worker, from Wellington, then tested positive for the virus after being in the same meeting as that person last Wednesday.

That second case then caught a flight from Auckland to Wellington the next evening - on Thursday, November 5.

The person was in Auckland Airport's Domestic terminal from 5.30–7.45pm on the Thursday evening before flying to Wellington.

Other locations visited were:

• Avis Car Rental, Auckland Airport: 5–5.15pm, Nov 5

• Orleans Chicken & Waffles, Auckland Airport: 5.30–7pm, Nov 5

• The Gypsy Moth, Auckland Airport: 7–7.15pm, Nov 5

• Hudsons, Auckland Airport: 7–7.15pm, Nov 5

• Little Penang, The Terrace, Wellington: 1.15–3.45pm, Nov 6.

Anyone who visited these businesses during the relevant timeframes is being considered a Covid-19 "casual contact" with a low risk of exposure, the Ministry of Health says.

Officials are now calling for anyone who was sitting in row 23 of the Air New Zealand flight (NZ457) to get tested. Anyone else on that flight who may have concerns about their well-being is told to contact Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

Ardern said this morning that Kiwis still trying to get into New Zealand but having trouble with securing a spot in managed isolation should still be able to get here by Christmas - but may not be able to spend it with family.

On the wage subsidy, she said she would be asking the Ministry of Social Development to make do an audit on companies that had taken the offer up over the last few months.

That was on the back of companies such as Fulton Hogan, which has said it intends to return the Government wage subsidy after making a huge ($222m) profit.

"There is a moral question here," Ardern said.