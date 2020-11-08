US Election: Jacinda Ardern praises Joe Biden's message of unity; acknowledges Trump

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has praised President-elect Joe Biden's message of unity. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Derek Cheng is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Government will be inviting President-elect Joe Biden to visit New Zealand, whose message of unity is being praised by the Prime Minister.

"The campaign by the President-elect has shown the shared interests we have in addressing global challenges like Covid-19 and climate change," Jacinda Ardern said yesterday.

"There are many challenges in front of the international community right now. The message of unity from Joe Biden positions us well to take those challenges on."

The Government is also hoping a Biden-led US will lead to enhanced trade, potentially via the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

In his victory speech, Biden said he wanted to restore America to a position where it is respected in the world, where it leads "not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example".

He called for the political temperature in the US to be lowered, for a shelving of "harsh rhetoric", and for an end to "this grim era of demonisation in America".

President-elect Joe Biden during his visit to New Zealand in 2016 when he was Barack Obama's Vice President. Photo / Greg Bowker.

Biden visited New Zealand in 2016 when he was Vice President to Barack Obama and, as President, Biden will again be invited to visit these shores.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he hoped Biden would visit Australia next year to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the ANZUS Treaty.

A New Zealand Government spokesman said: "The New Zealand Government would welcome a visit by the US President-elect. No specific invite has been extended at this early stage while election processes are still ongoing."

Victoria University Professor of Strategic Studies Robert Ayson said it would be great to have a Biden visit but it won't be top of the priority list, as he has a divided nation to heal.

But Biden would bring a "renewed tone to American politics and also to the US approach to the world", including a more cooperative approach to global politics and multilateralism.

"That will be warmly welcomed internationally, as well as New Zealand," Ayson said.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark also praised Biden's message of a "time to heal in America".

"Healing skills are at a premium as new President works to govern for all & unify nation," Clark said on Twitter.

Inspiring words from President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, tonight. “This is the time to heal in America.” Healing skills are at a premium as new President works to govern for all & unify nation. Calls for demonisation to end here & now & to put away harsh rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/AOe6UoitAC — Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ) November 8, 2020

Ardern acknowledged outgoing President Donald Trump, who she met last year in New York during the United Nation's leaders' week.

"New Zealand has enjoyed positive and co-operative relations with the United States over the period of the Trump Administration, especially in the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions," Ardern said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged outgoing US President Donald Trump, who she met in New York last year. Photo / Supplied

Ardern's previous comments at the United Nations in support of rules-based multilateralism have been in contrast to Trump's "America-first" protectionism.

A Biden-led US is considered more likely to strengthen international institutions, including the World Trade Organisation and the World Health Organisation, which Trump has undermined.

Trade Minister Damien O'Connor said he hoped Biden will forge a more collaborative arrangement with China, which New Zealand would benefit from.

But he said it was too early to say whether a free trade agreement would be on Biden's agenda.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta, the first woman in the role, paid particular tribute to Kamala Harris and the "very unique attributes" she would bring as the first woman-of-colour Vice President.

She wouldn't be drawn on Trump disputing the result or whether he might refuse to physically leave the White House.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has paid particular tribute to Kamala Harris in congratulating her and President-elect Joe Biden. Photo / Alex Burton

Asked if Trump's behaviour was becoming an outgoing president, Mahuta said: "It's for American voters, really, to decide that level of behaviour but they have made their decision known through the election."

National Party leader Judith Collins said on Twitter: "Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the United States. New Zealand has an enduring relationship with the US which I want to see get even stronger. Let's get a free trade agreement done!"