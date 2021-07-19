Covid 19 coronavirus: Nine mariners test positive on Bluff container ship

The Mattina shipping container, pictured in 2014, is now port in Bluff after crew members tested positive for Covid. Photo / Tony des Landes

The Mattina shipping container, pictured in 2014, is now port in Bluff after crew members tested positive for Covid. Photo / Tony des Landes

More crew members on board a container ship struck by Covid-19 have tested positive for the virus.

A total of nine crew members on the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, the Mattina, have returned positive results overnight after all 21 mariners were tested when two of their crew started to show flu-like symptoms.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the news in a statement this morning, saying: The Mattina, which was brought into port in Bluff on Sunday night, is the third vessel in New Zealand waters to be struck by coronavirus.

The Mattina's positive Covid results follow those reported on Spanish-flagged vessels the Viking Bay and the Playa Zahara in recent weeks.

A total of 16 of the 18 crew of the Playa Zahara last week tested positive for Covid-19.

The vessel was brought into Port Taranaki so those on board could be tested before it made its way to Lyttelton Port in Christchurch.