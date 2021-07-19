Covid 19 coronavirus: Nine mariners test positive on Bluff container ship

More crew members on board a container ship struck by Covid-19 have tested positive for the virus.
A total of nine crew members on the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, the Mattina, have returned positive results overnight after all 21 mariners were tested when two of their crew started to show flu-like symptoms.
The Ministry of Health has confirmed the news in a statement this morning, saying: The Mattina, which was brought into port in Bluff on Sunday night, is the third vessel in New Zealand waters to be struck by coronavirus.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: More MIQ spots for returning New South Wales travellers - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus in Australia: New restrictions in South Australia; fifth death in NSW; Vic...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health update - three new MIQ cases, 21 Kiwis visited Aussie ...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Travel bubble pause with Victoria extended a further two days - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Two positive cases on container ship in quarantine in Bluff - NZ Herald
The Mattina's positive Covid results follow those reported on Spanish-flagged vessels the Viking Bay and the Playa Zahara in recent weeks.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A total of 16 of the 18 crew of the Playa Zahara last week tested positive for Covid-19.
The vessel was brought into Port Taranaki so those on board could be tested before it made its way to Lyttelton Port in Christchurch.