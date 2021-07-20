Covid 19 coronavirus: 13 million Australians in lockdown as Delta spreads

A map showing the Australian states in lockdown (red) and those with restrictions (orange). Image / Supplied

Three of Australia's six states are now in lockdown after outbreaks of the Covid-19 Delta variant - which means about 13 million Australians are only able to leave their homes for essential reasons.

Various Covid restrictions are in place in the remaining three states.

Victoria extended its lockdown today, while South Australia announced it would go into a week-long lockdown from 6pm (local time) tonight. Meanwhile, there's no end in sight for NSW, which today reported 78 new community Covid-19 cases.

Victoria

Premier Daniel Andrews said the nine new locally acquired cases announced today showed Victoria was "running alongside" the virus.

"We need to get in front of us and we need more time to do that," Andrews said, confirming that lockdown measures would be extended until at least midnight on July 27.

"We know and understand the pain. But I draw everyone back to the key point here. This is a matter of days, the alternative is months. We don't want that.

"We've been there, we've done that, we know how hard it is. Sydney is going through that at the moment and we send our best wishes and spar to them."

Andrews has extended the lockdown for another week. This is extremely tough for so many families and businesses. Yes Daniel, we do know what it’s like to be locked down for months,because our entire state will have spent 185 days in hard lockdown by the end of this 5th lockdown. — Tim Smith MP (@TimSmithMP) July 20, 2021

New South Wales

NSW today recorded 78 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases. The source of infection for 29 of these cases is under investigation, and at least 21 were infectious in the community.

Earlier today, the head of Australia's top medical body warned that Sydney could be facing an "indefinite" lockdown - with only one clear pathway out.

President of the Australian Medical Association (AMA), Dr Omar Khorshid, said the city was looking at living with restrictions for the "foreseeable future until everyone is vaccinated", urging Sydneysiders to obey health orders.

"Of course, we don't have enough vaccines to vaccinate the whole of Sydney communities so the only option is to get on top of this virus right now," Khorshid said.

Adviser to the World Health Organisation's Covid-19 response and UNSW epidemiologist, Mary-Louise McLaws, had a similarly grim warning about the length of Sydney's lockdown - currently pegged to end next Friday, July 30.

"We still need another three to four weeks because we need to get that proportion [of cases in people who haven't been in full lockdown] to zero," Professor McLaws told The Project last night.

"Once we've got that zero, then we need that to continue for 14 days to ensure we've mitigated everything.

"Now, you could lift some small restrictions off, but you wouldn't be able to lift all of them off until 28 days after that first zero of anybody out in the community that hadn't been in full lockdown."

Sydney's latest lockdown began on June 25.

South Australia

South Australia will enter a snap seven-day lockdown from 6pm this evening, as the state's Covid-19 cluster continues to grow.

The move comes after a fifth person was linked to the growing cluster – a diner at the Greek on Halifax, which has been named as a "potential super-spreader" exposure site.

The lockdown is statewide and involves schools and the construction industry. Teachers will have Wednesday to prepare before home schooling begins on Thursday.

BREAKING: Premier @marshall_steven says there’s an extra 2 cases today. One is a close contact of the 81yo man and was in quarantine. But 5th case dined at a restaurant when a positive case was there. @abcadelaide pic.twitter.com/RsjlM1e3L9 — Stacey Lee (@Staceylee_) July 20, 2021

Queensland

Queensland recorded one new locally acquired case of Covid-19 today, unrelated to any existing outbreaks.

Acting Premier Steven Miles said the woman, aged in her 20s, had been infectious in the community with the Delta variant for about three days after returning home from Melbourne.

Queensland has Covid restrictions in place for Brisbane and other regions in the south-east. These include mandatory face mask use in public, gathering restrictions, and visitor restrictions for vulnerable person facilities (hospitals, aged care and disability accommodation services).

Transtasman bubble status

New Zealand's Ministry of Health last night extended its pause on quarantine-free travel with Victoria for two days.

The travel bubble freeze would be reviewed again on July 21.

The decision to continue the pause with Victoria was a "precautionary but necessary measure" while investigations continue, the ministry said.

NZ health authorities have also put quarantine-free travel from New South Wales on ice - with the arrangement paused since June 22.

The pause would be reviewed again on July 21, the ministry said last night.

Quarantine-free travel remained in place with Queensland, as health authorities considered the situation posed a low public health risk to New Zealand.

However, the ministry said the situation was subject to no further significant developments.

Anyone who has been in Queensland since June 28 should check the Queensland Health website for locations of interest.

Quarantine-free travel to South Australia also remained in place, although NZ health officials were closely monitoring the situation there.