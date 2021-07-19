UK media personality Katie Hopkins speaks out after being deported from Australia

'Good riddance': Katie Hopkins' visa was cancelled after her controversial quarantine statements. Video / Sky News Australia

Katie Hopkins has spoken out after being deported from Australia yesterday.

The British media personality, 46, was sent packing after her hotel quarantine antics in Sydney upon her arrival into the country last week ahead of a rumoured appearance on Big Brother VIP.

Hopkins took to Instagram with a smiling selfie writing, "See you in the morning, my lovelies. You may "deport" the Hopkins. But you cannot silence the truth. We will fight to TAKE BACK our freedoms."

The controversial figure also took to her Instagram story with a detailed guide about how to "survive a media sh*t storm", paired with a photo of herself wearing a Donald Trump hat.

"Don't read stuff about yourself. That's just weird. You were there, you know what went down. It is unlikely the word 'flouting' was involved."

Hopkins was photographed at Sydney Airport yesterday afternoon after her visa was cancelled on Monday. She was later seen sitting in an empty business class cabin upon her return to the UK.

Katie Hopkins took to Instagram after her deportation. Photo / Instagram

Hopkins was also fined $1000 by NSW Police for failing to wear a mask on Sunday, after she claimed on social media she was taunting hotel guards by answering her hotel door naked without a face covering.

"NSW Police assisted Australian Border Force with the transfer of the woman to Sydney International Airport this afternoon (Monday 19 July 2021), following the cancellation of her visa, departing to the United Kingdom," a statement said.

Hopkins arrived in Australia last week on a "critical skills" visa and was widely reported to be joining the next season of the Channel 7 reality series.

But she quickly attracted criticism for her hotel quarantine rants since arriving in NSW, in which she likened Covid-19 to the flu, compared migrants to cockroaches and said people with dementia should not block hospital beds.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews released a statement yesterday morning, saying Hopkins' behaviour was "despicable".

"It is despicable that anyone would behave in such a way that puts our health officials and community at risk," Andrews said.

"The Morrison Government will always act swiftly to protect the health and safety of the Australian community.

"All visa holders must abide by the health directions issued by our health officials – we won't tolerate those who don't. There's no place in Australia for visa holders who would deliberately endanger others.

"Entry to Australia brings responsibilities and the community rightly expects better. Those who don't live up to the standards can expect to have their visas cancelled and to be removed."

news.com.au understands contestants on Big Brother received an exemption supported by the NSW Government, which approved quarantine for those participating above the quarantine cap.

The Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia issued a statement regarding Hopkins on Sunday afternoon following intense backlash.

"Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia confirm that Katie Hopkins is not part of Big Brother VIP. Seven and Endemol Shine strongly condemn her irresponsible and reckless comments in hotel quarantine," it said.