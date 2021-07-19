A Current Affair reporter's wild confrontation with NSW gym owner refusing to lockdown

Wyoming Central Coast gym owner Rhyss Keane in a confrontation with reporter Steven Marshall from A Current Affair. Photo / Channel 9

A NSW gym owner threatened a Channel 9 reporter and has fallen foul of the police after he was accused of operating a gym in violation of the state's Covid restrictions.

What had been a calm interview with Nine's Steven Marshall about his alleged rule-breaking turned ugly within seconds when the reporter pressed gym junkie Rhyss Keane on why he hadn't closed his doors due to the state's public health orders.

Keane ordered Marshall to "stand up like a man", called him a "dog", said he would "sort out" the journalist and told him to "get the f*** away" or he would "f**k you up".

The fiery confrontation was caught on camera and broadcast on A Current Affair last night.

In a later Instagram post, Keane said he had become a "little hot headed" and had "snapped" but he was "glad" he had done so and didn't regret his actions.

Owner says he will keep gym open

Keane has attracted attention for allegedly opening his gym in Wyoming, on the NSW central coast, in defiance of the Greater Sydney lockdown rules which also encompasses the region which lies to the city's north.

The current NSW public health orders in Greater Sydney allow households to exercise outdoors or a maximum of two people from different households to exercise with both wearing masks. Gyms must be closed.

Since lockdown began, Keane has posted a series of social media posts railing against the restrictions.

In one he said he had been keeping his business open "in defiance of ridiculous lockdown rules".

"F*** a lock down, we don't comply here," he wrote in another.

Another post, from during lockdown, shows him in the gym with eight other people who he said were "outlaws". It's not clear when the picture was taken.

In one recent post he said he had "serious anger issues".

Keane has told the ABC, the state's Covid guidelines were a "grey area" and he was trying to provide a "service to people".

"I understand that I am accepting the risk that I may have to pay these fines and that's something I am willing to do to stand up for myself, to stand up for other small businesses," he told the ABC.

"Obviously, for people to lift weights, it's an outlet — it helps with mental health especially when people's health is suffering during lockdowns."

'I will f*** you up'

Initially when A Current Affair's Marshall turned up to the gym to ask Keane why he taken to social media to say he would be open, the trainer was polite and asked the reporter to take a seat.

He told Marshall that people were not dying from Covid, despite all the evidence to the contrary, and that he didn't agree with lockdown.

"Small businesses have been affected, I know people who have lost everything."

But that's where the niceties ended.

When Marshall asked him if he thought he was putting people's health and safety at risk, Keane went silent and then spun into a rage.

"Stand up buddy, let's go," said the tattooed muscle bound Keane who then stood over Marshall.

"You come to me and be hostile towards me. Stand up like a man".

Keane then screamed obscenities at Marshall and chased him off the property saying he would "f**k you up".

When Marshall fled, Keane turned to the camera and said the reporter was a "coward" who "couldn't stand up for anything".

Safely in his car, Marshall then asked Keane if he wanted to "calm down and talk about this in a calm manner".

Keane said the reporter should ask "reasonable questions" and "come and sit down and talk properly".

"Not after that bro," replied Marshall, laughing.

Both Channel 9 and ABC reported that Keane had been issued with a $1000 penalty infringement notice (PIN) for not following public health orders.

Earlier on Monday, NSW Police deputy commissioner Gary Worboys said 201 PINs had been issued on Sunday.

One of those was to British right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins who was fined $1000 for not wearing a face mask at the Sydney CBD hotel where she was undergoing quarantine prior to a planned appearance on a celebrity version of Channel 7's Big Brother.

She is now on a plane home to the UK after Channel 7 dumped her from the show and her visa was revoked following the hotel incident.

Gym owner: 'I don't regret' confrontation

In an Instagram post on his gym's page posted several days ago, following the confrontation, Keane said he had "snapped".

"I was quite hospitable at first" but he said lost his cool when Marshall began "asking questions that were being asked to make me look like the bad guy".

"I'm glad I snapped because I'm not going to be told my job is less important than his job.

"I blew up, but don't come to my home and antagonise me.

"I chased that mother f***er. I don't regret it at all".