Kanye West reportedly breaks down after singing song about Kim Kardashian

Kanye West was reportedly crying after singing a new song about Kim Kardashian. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West was in tears about his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

During a launch party for his new album, West performed his new track Welcome to my Life. According to a source at the party, he broke down in tears after he finished singing, The Sun reports.

He raps in the song: "Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas."

A source at the party told The Sun more about the track and West's emotional reaction.

"It's a very deep, sad song about Kanye, with him reflecting on his marriage with Kim.

"He talks about the kids and mentions her taking everything. After he played this song he paused for like, two minutes, and cried. It was really sombre."

The album, Donda, named after his late mother, is expected to be released on Friday. T

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her marriage troubles on an episode of KUWTK.

"I've never ever thought I was lonely… I thought I could just have my kids, and my husband moves from state to state, and I'm on this ride with him and I was okay with that," she said.

"But after turning 40 this year I realised, 'No, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state".

West had a failed presidential bid in 2020, and during his first rally he broke down while speaking about abortion, claiming he himself was almost aborted, and Kardashian considering terminating her pregnancy with North.

The event seemingly caused a rift in their marriage, and Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February. They have shared custody of their children North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.