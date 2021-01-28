Covid 19 coronavirus: New locations visited by Auckland cases revealed

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield during a Covid-19 response press conference. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry of Health has revealed new locations of interest that the new Auckland Covid-19 community cases visited.

The newly added locations of interest include a bank and another supermarket, and cover from January 15 to January 26.

Several of the newly-added locations of interest visited by the Auckland pair, who were staying at the MIQ facility at the Pullman Hotel, were already on the list released yesterday by the Ministry of Health - but they have been visited on additional days.

They include new visits to BBQ King in Albany and Pak'nSave Silverdale.

The two confirmed cases on the North Shore - a father and daughter - have been moved into quarantine.

Hundreds of concerned Aucklanders swamped Covid testing stations today - with so far no further positive tests, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

More than 600 Covid tests had been conducted at the Ōrewa station alone, Bloomfield told Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan, following the discovery of three positive cases in the community - one in Northland and two on Auckland's North Shore - in the past week.

Bloomfield said it was still too early to say whether Aucklanders should be staying put for anniversary weekend.

"There's been a lot of testing - so it's been great to see the response. The more tests we get back that are negative, the more confident we can be that we have headed off community transmission. We can give firm advice tomorrow."

Bloomfield announced earlier today that all returnees in managed isolation would now be required to stay in their rooms for the last two days of their time in quarantine after the three new Covid-19 cases were discovered in the community.

Bloomfield said he could not confirm reports out of Australia that 12 people had left the Pullman Hotel - where the three community cases originated - and since travelled to Australia.

"I can't confirm that," he told du Plessis-Allan. "I do know that of the 354 people who we have followed up from the 9th (of January), that three of those people had subsequently travelled overseas - I do not know where to.

"There's been a lot of testing - 600 in Ōrewa and no further positive tests. So that's good news so far."

Australia's deputy chief medical officer revealed today that 12 people who completed quarantine at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland, where the highly infectious South African variant infected three people, travelled to Australia.

No more former Pullman guests had tested positive. Health officials were chasing the 52 remaining former guests - from a total of 354 guests - to ensure they had not only had a test, but had come back negative.

Bloomfield said the latest two community cases, who were re-tested yesterday and announced last night, were a father and his young daughter from Auckland's North Shore.

They had been moved into quarantine and the child's mother is isolating at home for 14 days. It's been confirmed the father and daughter also have the South African variant. They recently returned to New Zealand and left managed isolation at Auckland's Pullman Hotel on January 15.

The Ministry of Health has updated the locations of interest list relating to the Auckland community cases, including removing a location and amending time periods for other locations.

Tai Ping Supermarket in Northcote, which was on the list yesterday, has been removed completely, while DaHua Supermarket in Northcote has been added.

The pair visited DaHua Supermarket on January 26 from 12.57pm-1.45pm.

The time of the pair's visit to Farmers in the Westfield Albany Shopping Centre has been changed from noon-1pm to 11.29am-12.08pm.

The date of the pair's visit to New World Ōrewa has also been updated from January 25 to January 23.

* = updated location details below

The full list is:

• BBQ King Albany - Jan 15, 5pm-6pm*

• BBQ King Albany - Jan 16, 5pm-6pm*

• BBQ King Albany - Jan 17, 11am-2pm

• Pak n Save Silverdale - Jan 17, 2pm-2.30pm

• BBQ King Albany - Jan 17, 5pm-9pm

• Pak n Save Silverdale - Jan 18, midday-12.30pm

• BBQ King - Albany Jan 18, 12.30pm-3pm

• Caltex Ōrewa - Jan 18, 1pm-1.30pm

• BBQ King Albany - Jan 18, 5pm-9pm

• Pak n Save Silverdale – Jan 21, 1.37pm - 1.53pm*

• ASB Wairau Valley – Jan 21, 2.06pm - 2.09pm*

• New World Ōrewa – Jan 23, 12.30pm - 1.30pm*

• Hickeys Pharmacy Ōrewa - Jan 23, 12.30pm-1.30pm

• Farmers Albany -Jan 24, 11.29am - 12.08pm* (updated time)

• Tai Ping Supermarket Albany - Jan 24, midday-1pm

• Pak n Save Silverdale – Jan 25, 2.35pm - 3.02pm*

• DaHua Supermarket Northcote - Jan 26, 12.57pm - 1.45pm *

• Caltex Ōrewa - Jan 25, 2.15pm-2.30pm *