Covid 19 coronavirus: Police issue nearly 50 warnings at MIQs this summer

Police have had to issue nearly 50 warnings to rule-breaking returnees in a managed isolation and quarantine facilities this summer - most of them over bubble breaches.

While that was about half of the warnings given over the entire seven-month period before, police say the higher recent numbers owed to officers now being required to record all and any incidents.

Police have also revealed that one person - a 40-year-old man - in a MIQ facility was arrested on Sunday, and issued a formal written warning for disorderly behaviour.

It comes as the Government today introduced tougher MIQ rules and ordered a temporary wind-down of the facility at the centre of the latest rogue cases - Auckland's Pullman Hotel.

New Zealand's MIQ facilities - which are still running at near capacity - operate under protocols designed to keep returnees within their bubbles.

Despite those measures, several recent returnees have approached the Herald concerned over mingling between travellers - particularly between those just arriving and others soon to check out.

While breaches are typically minor, every one of them is an avoidable risk of Covid-19 spread.

Police issued 85 warnings to people who breached MIQ rules between April and December 7, and 46 between December 11 and January 24.

A police spokesperson clarified that there weren't "formal" warnings but verbal ones given to remind returnees of the rules, so they could keep themselves and others safe.

Police officers working at MIQ facilities are now required to record all information and conversations relating to any breaches.

"This is why we have seen an increase in recorded incidents when looking at data over the past couple of months, compared to that previously provided which covered a longer period."

The most high-profile breaches have included visiting cricket teams from the West Indies and Pakistan, who were caught hanging out in common areas and passing things to each other.

But no penalties have been handed down, in contrast with the more serious breach of escaping from MIQ.

That has happened 10 times and involved 14 people, 10 of whom have been charged with failing to comply with an order made under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

The last time was in October, when a woman escaped from the Grand Millennium Hotel in Auckland through a fire exit between 1am and 3am.

She was caught trying again the following night.

An MIQ spokesperson said returnees received clear guidance when they arrived at facilities, and this was reinforced in their welcome packs and throughout their stays.

Movement outside rooms and in exercise areas was allowed only in a "strictly controlled manner" and returnees had to comply with all health and safety requirements.

"This includes following infection prevention control processes such as physical distancing, wearing appropriate PPE, practising hand hygiene, and not interacting with other bubbles. People in the same bubble can interact with each other.

"If staff notice anybody breaching the requirements in place they are trained to remind the person about the rules and how to follow them."

Today, the Government announced all returnees in managed isolation will now be required to stay in their rooms for the last two days of their time in quarantine.

The Pullman Hotel will also gradually empty out and take no new returnees, as an investigation into the latest border failure continues.

Along with the latest three cases, 12 people tested positive in the Pullman between December 30, when the Northland woman arrived, and January 25.

All of those cases were transferred to the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility.