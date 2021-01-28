Covid cases may have visited Albany restaurant more times than earlier revealed

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A father and daughter who tested positive to Covid-19 may have visited north Auckland restaurant BBQ King Albany more times than earlier revealed.

Health authorities are now scrambling to trace every location the pair visited after they recently tested positive to the highly infectious South African strain of the virus.

The positive tests came more than a week after the pair returned from overseas and were allowed out of their managed isolation at Auckland's Pullman Hotel on January 15.

They had earlier tested negative to the virus while in managed isolation.

In response to the positive tests, the Ministry of Health revealed the father and daughter visited BBQ King Albany on four separate occasions on consecutive days.

These included from 11am-2pm and 5pm-9pm on January 17, and 12.30pm-3pm and 5pm-9pm on January 18.

However, restaurant owner Amy Li said she had since received a follow-up call from health officials around midday today, advising that the family may have also visited the restaurant on January 15 and 16.

"How they find that they came to our restaurant is they have been checking the bank records," Li said.

She said some members of the public had been speculating the new Covid cases were staff at BBQ King Albany given they had been visiting so often.

"I just want to point out it is a loyal customer, and it is not one of our staff," Li said.

If the "loyal customer" did visit BBQ King Albany on January 15, that would have been the same day they were released from managed isolation.

Li said her team found out about the visits by the father and daughter about 8.30pm yesterday.

"We decided to close down at 9pm, and all my 31 staff have been to do test this morning," she said.

Li said a friend of hers, who was a doctor, opened their clinic an hour early this morning to exclusively test all the staff.

She said she wasn't yet worried about the outcome of the tests, given the father and daughter had visited about 10 days earlier.

"So our staff are quite well and don't have any signs of cold, everybody seems healthy," she said.

"If they didn't tell us, we wouldn't even have known a case came here."

The restaurant had also organised professional cleaners to come in today to complete an approved Covid deep-clean.