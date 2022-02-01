The roll out of Pfizer's paediatric Covid-19 vaccine for children is beginning on January 17 and those aged 5 to 11 will have a chance to get a dose and reduce the risks of the virus. Video / NZ Herald / MoH

Nearly half of Wellington's children aged 5–11 have received a Pfizer dose in the first two weeks since they became eligible.

Data provided by Capital and Coast DHB shows 13,389 Pfizer doses had been administered to 5– to 11-year-olds at the end of yesterday, amounting to 49.5 per cent of the age group.

In the Hutt Valley, 45 per cent of children aged 5 – 11 have received a dose, with 6791 doses administered.

Children aged 5–11 became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine on January 17.

There has also been an uptick in boosters delivered throughout the region, as more people become eligible for their third dose.

Last week 28,459 boosters were delivered across the two DHBs. 71 per cent of people eligible for a booster in the Hutt Valley have received it, and 70 per cent in Wellington.

The region has also seen a surge in testing numbers since the emergence of the Omicron variant in New Zealand.

Last week 7269 tests were carried out across the two DHBs, a doubling of the 3612 tests the week before.

For the population aged 12 and over, CCDHB now sits at 97 per cent fully vaccinated, with 98 per cent having received a first dose.

In the Hutt Valley, 97 per cent of people aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated and 95 per cent have one dose.