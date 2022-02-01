Directed by Parris Goebel, the Voice of Youth show features young New Zealand talent aged 16 to 18 handpicked by Parris and her team. Video / Expo 2020 Dubai

By Katie Todd by RNZ

One of New Zealand's key performances at the World Trade Expo has been unable to go ahead after members of Parris Goebel's Royal Family Dance Crew tested positive for Covid-19.

The crew are among a contingent of 401 performers, entertainers, leaders and guests granted group allocations to travel to Dubai and return via MIQ for the expo, to showcase Aotearoa to the world.

They were scheduled to take the stage as part of New Zealand's "National Day", and in a post on social media last night, the New Zealand at Expo 2020 page said their shows have been cancelled "for the safety of performers, staff and audiences".

It said "several" members of the crew had tested positive that evening.

Musical performances from Sol3 Mio and Six60 were still able to go ahead, along with dance shows from Parris Goebel's Voices of Youth group last week.

New Zealand at Expo 2020 did not say how many dancers had tested positive for the virus, or if there were any plans for Royal Family Dance Crew to perform later.

The six-month expo is billed as the world's largest gathering of industry, and last week the New Zealand pavilion celebrated more than 700,000 visitors.

However, its use of MIQ spaces has drawn some criticism.

Act leader David Seymour said the last few days - in which the plight of journalist Charlotte Bellis drew international attention - showed the "difficult trade offs mandated by the MIQ policy".

"We actually have to choose between sending dancers to Dubai and pregnant stranded women in the clutches of the Taliban. We need to reconnect with the world so we don't have to make these difficult choices," he said.

The Royal Family Dance Crew has been contacted for comment.

Cabinet is expected to discuss the future of border controls and MIQ today, and an announcement could be just days away.