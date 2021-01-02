Covid 19 coronavirus: Live update and information on latest cases

The Ministry of Health is set to provide the latest information on any Covid-19 cases since the last update on New Year's Eve around 1pm.

It comes as it has been revealed all travellers from the United Kingdom or the United States will need a negative virus test before departing for New Zealand.

The new rules will come into effect from January 15 and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says work is already underway to extend the requirement to other long-haul flights to New Zealand.

In the last Covid-19 update on December 31, officials announced there had been 11 cases detected in recent returnees since December 29.

There were no new cases in the community and five previously reported cases had recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 55.

UK hits new daily case high, urged to keep schools closed

As daily coronavirus infections surged as a result of a new virus variant, the British government is facing mounting pressure from teachers' unions to keep schools in England closed for at least another two weeks.

The government, which oversees schools in England, has already decided to keep all schools in London closed next week to try to stem new infections. Unions want the policy extended across the whole of England, expressing fears about the health of teachers and children.

The UK on Saturday hit a daily record for new coronavirus infections — 57,725 — and according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University has overtaken Italy once again to be the worst hit country in Europe with nearly 75,000 Covid-related deaths.

The fear is the number of deaths will grow over the coming weeks. The UK has recorded its five highest daily new infection numbers over the past five days — all above 50,000 and double the daily number of only a few weeks ago.

US funeral homes run out of space as deaths climb

As communities across the United States feel the pain of a surge in coronavirus cases, funeral homes in the hot spot of Southern California say they must turn away grieving families as they run out of space to put the bodies piling up.

The head of the state funeral directors association says mortuaries are being inundated as the US nears a grim tally of 350,000 Covid-19 deaths. More than 20 million people in the country have been infected, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

"I've been in the funeral industry for 40 years and never in my life did I think that this could happen, that I'd have to tell a family, 'No, we can't take your family member,'" said Magda Maldonado, owner of Continental Funeral Home in Los Angeles.

Continental is averaging about 30 body removals a day — six times its normal rate.

Mortuary owners are calling one another to see whether anyone can handle overflow, and the answer is always the same: they're full, too.

Australian couple fined $40k for fleeing airport break their silence

The two people who allegedly fled from Melbourne Airport after being told they'd have to do 14 days of quarantine have apologised for their actions.

Terry Elford, 26, and his wife Debbie Elford, 24, arrived in Melbourne on Friday morning on a flight from Canberra.

It's claimed they then fled the airport.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley announced the pair would each receive hefty fines.

"I did want to make particular mention of two people who absconded from discussions with authorised officers yesterday who have now apparently returned to Goulburn in New South Wales," Foley said.

"Upon the advice of the public health team, those people have breached numerous orders of the public-health state of emergency in Victoria and they will each be fined at least $19,000 for their breaching of those arrangements."

Queenstown's adult industry struggling without tourists

The absence of wealthy overseas tourists has taken a toll on the adult entertainment industry in Queenstown, as New Zealanders are less willing to spend big.

Indulge Me NZ owner Antonia Davison-McDonald said her striptease company had lost 80 per cent of bookings because of Covid-19.

Australians on stag do's, hen's parties and lads' weekends would use her agency to hire topless waitresses and book stripteases by men or women.

The lack of bookings meant five of her staff had moved away from Queenstown because they could no longer afford to live there.

Davison-McDonald said her staff worked for Indulge Me NZ as a second job to help pay rent or fund their lifestyles, and in some cases the pandemic meant they lost their main jobs.

She and others in the wider adult industry said Christmas tended to be a quiet period, but her business was still recovering from the loss of earnings in August - normally the busiest time.

"This year was terrible; last August we had 26 bookings and this year we had five."

