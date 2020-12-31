Covid 19 coronavirus: 11 new cases in managed isolation

A security guard stationed at a managed isolation hotel in Auckland. Photo / File

There are 11 new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand since the Ministry of Health's last update on 29 December.

There are no new cases in the community.

The new cases have come from across the globe: Canada, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia the UK and Australia. One person's travel history is still being confirmed.

From midnight tonight people returning to New Zealand from higher-risk countries including the UK and US will be required to undergo an additional Covid-19 test on day zero or day one of returning to New Zealand.

The new border-protection moves have been prompted by the emergence of new and more contagious virus variants around the world, and ongoing high rates of the disease in some countries.

Details of today's border cases, as released by the Health Ministry:

One is historical. This person arrived on 24 December from Canada via the United States. The person tested positive at routine testing around day three and is staying in quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

One case arrived on 24 December from the United States and tested positive at routine testing around day three. The person is in quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

One case arrived on 26 December from India via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. This person was tested on day two and is staying at the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 26 December from South Africa via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive at routine testing around day three. This person is staying in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 26 December from the Netherlands via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. This person tested positive at routine testing around day three and is staying at the Auckland quarantine facility.

Three cases, travelling separately, arrived on 27 December from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. One person was tested on arrival due to being symptomatic. Two cases tested positive at routine testing around day three. They are all staying in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 27 December from India via United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. This person was tested on day two and is staying in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 27 December and tested positive at routine testing around day three. This person's travel history is still being confirmed. They are staying at the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 29 December from the United Kingdom via Qatar and Australia. This person was tested on day one due to being a contact of a known case of COVID-19. They are staying in the Auckland quarantine facility.

On December 29 there were seven new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all in managed isolation.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 55 after five previously reported cases have now recovered.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases is 1806.

As New Zealand continues its run since November 21 without registering a community case, the state of Victoria today announced it has recorded three new cases of community transmission today.

This is the first time in 61 days Victoria has registered a community case.

The "NZ Covid Tracer" app now has 2,425,100 registered users.

The total number of Covid-19 tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date is 1,405,854.