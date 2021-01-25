Covid 19 coronavirus: Latest update on where to get tested

People in queues of traffic wait for a Covid-19 test at the pop-up testing station on Winger Cres in Kamo yesterday. Photo / Karina Cooper

Covid-19 testing stations have been busy since the Northland community case was announced, with crews poised for another day of testing today.

Two extra pop-up testing centres opened yesterday in Helensville and Mangawhai to cope with demand.

Testing is on offer at the Helensville Community Centre today 9am-5pm, and at the Mangawhai Community Testing Centre at the Mangawhai Domain 8.30am-4.30pm.

The Auckland District Health Board said despite people having to wait longer than usual to be tested yesterday, the atmosphere has been upbeat.

"As the community testing centres came closer to the end of their extended hours, they let people know in advance that it was unlikely they were going to get to them today and to come back tomorrow," it said.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience while the teams worked tirelessly to test everyone they were able to."

The Northland DHB urged everyone who was unable to be tested by closing time yesterday not to panic and that the community-based testing centres are open all week.

There are 17 testing stations open in Northland and Auckland, in addition to testing taking place at GPs and urgent care clinics.

However, the Northern Regional Health Co-ordination Centre has asked those in Northland to get tested at community-based testing centres, which have the most capacity.

The centre said additional staff have been brought in and more are on standby to deal with demand.

The centre's lead and Counties Manukau Health chief executive Fepulea'I Margie Apa thanked Northlanders and Aucklanders for their quick response.

"Our testing centres have been busy since the new case was announced," she said.

Only people with Covid-19 symptoms and those who were at one of the Northland case's locations of interest during the relevant time periods need to get tested, the health co-ordination centre said.

Pop-up testing centres:

• Helensville Community Testing Centre - Jan 26 to 27 (9am – 5pm)

• Mangawhai Community Testing Centre - Jan 26 to 27 (8.30am – 4.30pm)

Northland testing stations:

• Kamo - 20 Winger Cres - Jan 25 to 29 (9am – 4pm)

• Pohe Island Rock N Roll Club Building - Jan 25 to 29 (9am – 4pm)

• Ruakaka Race Course - Jan 25 to 29 (9am – 4pm)

• Dargaville Hospital - Jan 25 to 29 (9am – 4pm)

• Kaitaia Hospital - Jan 25 to 29 (9am – 4pm)

• Kerikeri - Turner Centre - Jan 25 to 29 (9am – 4pm)

• Kawakawa - Ngāti Hine Health Trust - Jan 25 to 29 (9am – 3pm)

• Kaikohe - Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi - By appointment only (0800 484 006)

• Hokianga - Rawene Hospital - Call before arrival (09 405 7709)

Auckland metropolitan testing stations:

• Northcote Community Testing Centre - Jan 26 to 29 (8.30am – 4.30pm), Jan 30-31 (8.30am – 2.30pm)

• Balmoral Community Testing Centre - Jan 26 to 29 (8.30am – 4.30pm), Jan 30-31 (8.30am – 2.30pm)

• Whānau House, Waipareira Trust Henderson - Jan 26 to 29 (8am – 4pm), Jan 30-31 (8am – 2pm)

• Health New Lynn - Jan 26 to 29 (8.30am – 4.30pm)

• Wiri - The Whānau Ora Community Clinic - Jan 26 to 29 (8.30am – 4.30pm), Jan 30 (8.30am – 2.30pm)

• Ōtara Community Testing Centre - Jan 26 to 29 (8.30am – 4pm), Jan 31 (10am – 2pm)