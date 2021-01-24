Coronavirus Covid 19: Locations of interest visited by Northland positive case revealed

The Ministry of Health has revealed the list of locations visited by a Northland woman who tested positive for Covid-19 after leaving managed isolation.

The list includes nearly 30 supermarkets, clothing and electronic stores, cafes, restaurants, a gallery, plant centre, museum, pharmacy, vehicle testing station and tavern.

It covers a period from January 14 - the day after she left MIQ - to January 22 - the day she got tested after developing symptoms seven day earlier.

It includes locations in Whangārei, Ruakaka, Parua Bay, Mangawhai Heads and Helensville.

The Ministry of Health said anyone who visited the locations of interest during the relevant times is considered to have had a low risk of exposure but should isolate and call Healthline about when and where to get a test.

"Our current advice is that although there is a low risk of exposure, out of an abundance of caution, we are asking individuals to stay at home and get a test if they visited these locations during the relevant times and call Healthline. You will need to continue to stay at home until you receive a negative test result back."

The woman visited the Bendon Outlet in Whangārei, located at the Okara Shopping Centre on Port Rd, on January 15 between 9:33am and 10am.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield held a press conference at the Beehive this afternoon to provide more details on the community case.

The full list of locations is available below.

Bloomfield said the woman was "assiduous in using the Covid tracer app".

Ministry officials were contacting the places she had been and would put information on its website as soon as those places were told.

The 56-year-old had completed MIQ at Auckland's Pullman Hotel, where she twice tested negative for the virus, before leaving managed isolation on January 13 and travelling to her home just south of Whangārei.

She also visited around 30 places in southern Northland, including cafes, restaurants and tourist attractions in areas around Mangawhai, Dargaville and Helensville, before developing mild symptoms on January 15.

She did not associate the symptoms with Covid-19, but when they worsened she got a test on January 22, the Ministry of Health said.

The woman was at home, and did not need hospital care.

If anyone was symptomatic, wherever they are in New Zealand, they should get tested, Bloomfield said at the press conference.

Hipkins said in Northland, anybody who got a push notification should get a test, especially if symptomatic.

The Ministry of Health today reported eight new Covid cases in managed isolation since Friday.

Two came from South Africa, two came from the US, and one each from the UK, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and India.

Four travelled via UAE and Malaysia.

The full list is:

• FreshChoice Ruakaka - January 14 - 3.03pm-4.33pm

• Aesthetic Clothing Store - January 15 - 8.48am-9.53am

• Noel Leeming Whangarei - January 15 - 9.02am-10.12am

• Bendon Whangarei - January 15 - 9.03am-10.30am

• The Warehouse Whangarei - January 15 - 9.28am-10.58am

• Flaming Fires - January 15 - 10.24am-11.34am

• Whangarei and Kamo Testing Stations - January 15 - 10.40am-11.45am

• Bed Bath and Beyond Whangarei - January 15 - 10.54am-12.04pm

• Fat Camel Cafe - January 15 - 11.34am-1.34pm

• Parua Bay Tavern - January 15 - 3.20pm-5.20pm

• Bream Bay Butchers Ruakaka - January 16 - 11.02am-12.07pm

• Ruakaka General Store - January 16 - 11.08am-12.10pm

• FreshChoice Ruakaka - January 16 - 11.10am-12.15pm

• Urban Remedy Cafe - January 17 - 8.17am-9.47am

• Joseph Taylor Homewares - January 17 - 2.08pm-3.18pm

• Eutopia Cafe - January 18 - 8.55am-10.55am

• Maungaturoto 2nd hand shop - January 18 - 10.06am-11.36am

• Maungaturoto Four Square - January 18 - 10.44am-11.49am

• White Rock Gallery - January 18 - 11.15am-12.24pm

• The Kauri Museum - January 18 - 11.21am-3.21pm

• Gumdiggers Cafe Matakohe - January 18 - 12:39 pm - 2:39 pm

• The Dune Restaurant & Bar - 18 January - 4.47pm-7.17pm

• Kaipara Coast Plant Centre & Sculpture Gardens - January 19 - 11.04am-1.04pm

• The Ville Turkish Cafe Helensville - January 19 - 1.08pm-2.38pm

• Countdown Helensville - January 19 - 1.46pm-3.01pm

• Super Liquor Helensville - January 19 - 2.03pm-3.08pm

• South Head General Store - January 19 - 2.44pm-3.49pm

• Macnut Cafe Helensville - January 21 - 10.20am-11.50am

• Orrs Unichem Pharmacy Ruakaka - January 22 - 11.21am-12.26pm