Covid 19 coronavirus: Health officials to give update on cases, testing

Covid testing in Otara earlier this month. Photo / Dean Purcell

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Health officials will this afternoon provide a snapshot of how well Auckland, and the wider country, is faring at alert level 1.

A Covid-19 statement will be released between 1pm and 1.45pm, advising if there have been any new Covid-19 cases caught at the border.

Officials will also advise if there are any new community cases.

There are no active Covid cases in the community at the moment.

It has now been a month since the Valentine's Day cluster was discovered.

Fifteen people in this cluster contracted Covid-19 and Auckland was forced into lockdown twice as a result of the spreading community cases.

All those 15 people have now recovered.

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took Auckland out of alert level 2 – putting the city at level 1 with the rest of the country.

This came as welcome, but unsurprising, news to Aucklanders.

Although the city was in lockdown for seven days, then at level 2 for another seven days, not a single community case was discovered.

This is despite a testing blitz in Auckland, where tens of thousands of people were tested for the virus.

Ardern and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff thanked Aucklanders for their sacrifices over the two-week period.

They also asked all of New Zealand to continue to be vigilant to make sure the virus does not re-enter the community.

How Covid-19 got into the community in the first place remains a mystery.

Officials have a number of theories but have been unable to pinpoint exactly how the first case was contracted on February 14.

This, however, is not unusual.

The origin of the August cluster last year was never found and director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield recently said it was "absolutely" possible the origin of the Valentine's Day cluster would forever remain a mystery.

Now, the Government's focus is on the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vast majority of New Zealand's frontline health and border workers have now been vaccinated. Their close contacts are now getting the jab.

The wider vaccination campaign for New Zealand will begin midway through the year.

In the meantime, New Zealanders from overseas continue to return to the country.

The ones with Covid-19 are usually caught early on , as a result of day 0/1 testing rules.

There were three new cases caught in MIQs yesterday – one person from Brazil and two from India.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand – all in managed isolate – is 88.

Since the start of the pandemic a year ago, New Zealand has had 2066 cases of Covid-19.

As a per capita measure, New Zealand has one of the lowest levels of Covid-19 in the world.

Despite this, officials continue to ask people to follow health advice, even during level 1.

"Stay home if [you're] unwell and get advice about having a test, wash hands, cough and sneeze into the elbow and wear masks or face coverings on all public transport.

"Keep track of where you've been - scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard."