Covid 19 coronavirus: Most Gore companies on hunt for staff, survey shows

A recent survey of Gore businesses shows 87.5 per cent are looking to employ extra staff in the coming months.

However, they also say their main challenge within the next six to 12 months is the lack of a good, skilled workforce.

The survey was carried out as part of the Gore District Council's "Closing the Gaps" initiative.

Ninety-six businesses across a range of sectors, including agriculture, retail, health and education, were interviewed to determine employers' needs and requirements.

Of those businesses surveyed, 88 per cent agreed they were confident with the business outlook in the next six months, notwithstanding another Covid-19 lockdown and finding experienced staff.

Almost half (47 per cent) indicated they had developed new service offerings over the past six months, including increasing their online presence, expanding current operations and/or changing the kinds of services offered.

Businesses felt a stronger sense of community and their profile had increased as more people were buying locally.

Twenty-six per cent of businesses interviewed had increased their staff in response to Covid-19, while 14 per cent had reduced staff as a result.

Many businesses (42 per cent) had made no staff changes because of the pandemic.

Most (89 per cent) of businesses interviewed accessed the Government Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

Gore Mayor Tracy Hicks said the findings of the report were encouraging for the area.

"While we have the challenge of finding employees for businesses, it is heartening to see businesses in the Gore area are optimistic about their outlook.

"Closing the Gaps could not have come at a better time, providing businesses with financial support to help with finding staff."

While businesses that completed the survey felt confident about the future, some of the challenges they saw included not getting enough product, increasing regulatory compliance and losing current staff (mainly due to retirement and maternity leave).

A stronger focus on marketing and communications, digital technology and human resources support and advice were also cited as areas where help was needed.

More than two-thirds of businesses (68 per cent) indicated a strong need for better collaboration between businesses within the Gore district.

Hicks said the report had highlighted many opportunities for the business community, particularly via the Closing the Gaps programme.

Closing the Gaps is a partnership between the council, the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs, the Ministry of Social Development and Hokonui Huanui.

Its goal is to provide financial support to Gore businesses to support young people and to help people affected by Covid-19 to get into sustainable employment (full-time paid work for 30 or more hours a week).

