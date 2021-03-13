Matamata Paper Plus has champagne, flowers ready for newest Lotto winner

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Matamata Paper Plus. Photo / Google

The owners of Matamata Paper Plus are waiting excitedly for the winner of the $8.25 million Lotto ticket sold at their store to come forward.

Owners Graeme and Kate Guilford have posted on the store's Facebook page urging the winner to get in touch and offering to open after hours to process the paperwork and validate the ticket in private.

The winner's prize includes $8m from Powerball and a further $250,000 from Lotto first division.

Kate Guilford said she only found out their store had sold the big ticket when their daughter in Hong Kong messaged them via WhatsApp within an hour of the ticket being drawn.

The store is closed today, but Guilford then posted the news on hers and the stores Facebook pages to let customers know.

"It's all very exciting for them as well... We will have a bunch of flowers and a bottle of champagne for the lucky winner."

It's the first Powerball ticket and biggest winning ticket the store has sold. In the 28 years the couple have owned the store, they have also sold six first division and about 32 second division winning tickets.

"It is a long time since we've had a big winner," she said.

"We are dying to know who it is."

The winner's prize includes $8m from Powerball and a further $250,000 from Lotto first division. Photo / File

Guilford hoped someone really deserving won it. However she added they might not be a local as people from Tauranga and Taupō also bought them on their way home.

Yesterday was a good day for the store as a customer claimed a ticket in the morning thinking she had won $1500, but it turned out to be $10,000.

Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner said it was exciting times for the district, which was on a winning streak. A $4.5m Lotto ticket was sold in neighbouring town Te Aroha in January.

"We just need Morrinsville now and we will be away," he said.

"Just a huge congratulations to the person who has won it and it would be nice to think they are a local because obviously they could be passing through. But nonetheless an awesome win for somebody."

Last night's winner is the sixth Powerball winner already this year and the win comes just two weeks after a lucky Christchurch MyLotto player scored a huge $22.5m with Powerball first division.