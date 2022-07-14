Minister for COVID-19 response Dr Ayesha Verrall joins Dr Ashley Bloomfield to provide an update on Covid-19 and flu. Video/Supplied

The Government's push to boost accessibility to Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and masks is being hindered by improper mask use and under-reporting of positive results.

It has prompted pleas from the country's top health officials to follow advice designed to slow the advance of Omicron's BA.5 subvariant that now accounts for almost half of reported cases.

However, Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has stopped short of reinstating a mask mandate in schools - a decision strongly criticised by one expert who believes a mandate is essential to reduce virus transmission.

A total of 11,382 new Covid cases were reported yesterday, alongside 23 virus-related deaths. Of those who had died, one was less than 10 years old.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday only half of all cases were believed to be reported - backed up by recent wastewater results that indicated there was more virus in the community than was known.

During what was considered New Zealand's second Omicron wave, Bloomfield expected reported cases to peak at 21,000 per day - and hospitalisations to peak at more than 1000.

Yesterday, Verrall and Bloomfield announced a raft of decisions aimed at limiting cases and therefore easing the pressure on a creaking healthcare system.

Chief among them was offering free medical-grade masks alongside free RAT kits at test collection sites.

People no longer needed to have symptoms or be a household contact to access free RATs.

Masks were currently mandatory on public transport, in shops and at aged care facilities. Photo / NZME

Surgical-grade masks - N95s and P2s - would also be given to those who qualified as vulnerable.

Access to antiviral drugs - designed to keep Covid-positive people out of hospital - had also been expanded, with about 400,000 more New Zealanders eligible.

From next week, people over 75 years old with the virus could be supplied the drugs through their GP.

At yesterday's press conference, Verrall continued the Government's message that a move from the orange traffic light setting to red was not necessary as it would only offer "an incremental benefit".

Bloomfield acknowledged mask use across the country was sub-optimal and urged people to recommit.

"Mask-wearing should be like wearing a seatbelt. That's why we still have an order requiring people to wear them in some indoor environments, and we are encouraging people to wear them in other indoor environments," he said, including schools.

"Am I confident people will listen and follow through on the messaging? I am. It's important again people recommit. We are not through this yet."

Dr Ashley Bloomfield wearing a surgical-grade mask. Photo / Jed Bradley

The Government had provided 10 million child-size masks for Year 4-7 students and up to 30,000 masks a week for all other students and school staff.

Verrall said if schools took up the support of free masks in the next term, it would make a difference: "Please use it".

However, students would not be required to wear them - leading University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker to accuse the Government of putting politics ahead of science.

Baker, a vocal supporter of mask mandates in schools, told the Herald his email inbox was filled with messages from "distraught" parents and teachers on the issue.

"Everyone who contacts me wants [a mandate] immediately," he said.

Baker suspected the Government's aversion to imposing further mandates on New Zealanders had trumped calls from the scientific community.

"It's almost like we're denying transmission happens at schools, which is bizarre.

"I think people will look back in horror at our laissez-faire approach to this."

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker. Photo / Supplied

University of Auckland microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles agreed, saying there was "clearly no appetite" for expanding mask mandates.

"But the message is really clear - if you are outside of your home, wear a mask.

"If you aren't able to see how well a space is ventilated, then mask up. If we all do this, in our workplaces especially, it will make a difference."

Masks were required aboard public transport, in shops and at aged-care facilities.

Baker cited a study released this week in the United States' Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal that found the risk of infection was reduced 75-fold if two people having a conversation - one with Covid-19 - had N95 masks on.

In yesterday's press conference, Verrall was asked why all Kiwis hadn't been supplied surgical-grade masks, such as N95 masks.

Verrall responded by saying medical-grade masks were sufficient, noting that she wore them.

"The guidance is for most people in community settings, they are good protection and I wear a medical mask for that reason.

"We will provide N95s for those that are medically vulnerable and that will come through at our collection points shortly."

Covid-19 Response minister Dr Ayesha Verrall. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Many experts, including Baker, welcomed additions to New Zealand's capacity to test, mask-up, boost and ventilate - all fundamental measures at combating Omicron's spread.

The BA.5 subvariant was quickly becoming dominant in New Zealand, accounting for 47 per cent of cases.

Other subvariants - BA.2 and BA. 4 - accounted for 41 and 11 per cent of cases respectively.

Only 2-3 per cent of cases now were those who had been reinfected, but Bloomfield said he expected that to increase.