Covid 19 coronavirus: Four new cases in managed isolation

Chris Hipkins on low vaccination rates for border workers. Video / Mark Mitchell

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, but there are four new cases in managed isolation.

There are two new historical cases in managed isolation.

There are also two previously reported cases reported on 6 May which were being investigated as historical cases which have now been confirmed as historical. One of these cases was from India and the other from the USA.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 27.

Two people with Covid-19 continue to be treated at Middlemore Hospital. Both were transferred from the Auckland quarantine facility earlier this week.

Both are in a stable condition and were taken to hospital safely using strict infection prevention and control measures which are in place for all hospital transfers from managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Victoria remains paused until 11.59pm on Thursday after the Australian state recorded one new local case today. This "precautionary approach" will be reviewed again Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"While the overall risk to New Zealand is low, today's advice from New Zealand public health officials is that the travel pause should continue," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Friday.

Hipkins said quarantine-free travel for New South Wales and Queensland was set to continue because the risk from two new positive cases in Queensland had been deemed to be low.

The Ministry of Health is asking anyone in New Zealand who was in the New South Wales towns of Dubbo, Forbes, Gillenbah and Moree between June 1 and 4, and in Queensland through Toowoomba, Caloundra, Buddina and Baringa between June 5 and 8 to check the locations of interest at the specified times.

Anyone at these locations of interest at the specified times should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and self-isolate until they return a negative result, the ministry said.

Those who were at a location of interest at the specified times also cannot not travel to New Zealand within 14 days of the exposure event.