Covid 19 coronavirus: Eight border checkpoints up and running as Auckland begins snap lockdown

Covid checkpoints have been set up at eight spot on Auckland's boundary to restrict travel during Alert Level 3. Photo /Michael Cunningham

Motorists are being warned to expect long delays as police man highway checkpoints around Auckland's perimeter to enforce ramped up travel restrictions.

The change in alert levels from 1 to 3 overnight has seen the re-emergence of tough criteria for movements by road in and out of the region.

All inter-regional travel to and from Auckland is now restricted to essential movements until Wednesday 11.59pm.

People wanting to cross will now need to carry official documentation issued by Government departments.

Eight checkpoints on the outskirts of Auckland will be stopping vehicles and questioning drivers, ensuring there is no non-essential movement through the region.

SH1/SH2 POLICE CHECKPOINTS – MON 15 FEB

Travel to/from Auckland is restricted at COVID Level 3 with journeys for essential purposes only. Please be patient with delays at police checkpoints at SH1 Brynderwyn, SH1 Meremere/Mercer & SH2 Mangatawhiri

The New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is warning people crossing the borders that they will have to wait.

"Please expect delays at State Highway police checkpoints operating 24/7 both north and south of Auckland every day until alert levels change.

"If you are travelling for essential purposes, or have obtained an exception for travel, please be patient at checkpoints with queues expected.

"Allow extra time for your journey and ensure you have necessary supporting documentation ready for presentation to help ease delays," said the agency.

