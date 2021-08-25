Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: New daily vaccine record for Whanganui DHB

More than 1000 people were vaccinated on Tuesday in the Whanganui DHB region. Photo / NZME

Whanganui DHB has set a new record for Covid-19 vaccination: more than 1000 vaccinations completed in one day.

There were 1077 doses of the Pfizer vaccine delivered across the wider Whanganui DHB region on Tuesday.

That brings the DHB's total vaccinations delivered to 41,971 as at 8am on Wednesday.

Wednesday also marked the first day of eligibility for people between the ages of 30 and 40.

Meanwhile, testing to ensure there is no community spread of Covid-19 continued on Tuesday, with 136 swabs taken across the DHB region.

That figure is slightly below Monday's total of 213 tests across the DHB catchment, but remains significantly higher than average testing before the alert level 4 lockdown.

The DHB continues to advise anyone with symptoms of the virus, or visitors of locations of interest around the country to present for testing.

"If you have cold or flu-like symptoms, have been at a location of interest in Bulls, Waiouru, Tokoroa, Auckland, the Coromandel or Wellington, or have been in contact with a positive case, please get tested immediately," a DHB spokesperson said.

There are now more than 200 total cases in the current outbreak, after a further 62 positive cases were confirmed today.

More than 20,000 people nationwide have been deemed close contacts - some of whom are living in the Whanganui DHB region.

• Eligible people can book their vaccination appointment by visiting www.bookmyvaccine.co.nz or by calling 0800 28 29 26.

Covid-19 testing centres

• Whanganui DHB Testing Centre, Whanganui Hospital (no appointment needed).

• The Space, Seddon St, Raetihi (no appointment needed).

• Living Waters Medical Centre, Whanganui.

• Te Oranganui, Te Waipuna Medical Centre, Whanganui.

• Whanganui Accident and Medical, Whanganui.

• Bulls Medical Centre, Bulls.

• Stewart Street Surgery, Marton.

• Taihape Health Centre, Taihape (10am-noon only, please call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to register, and then call the practice for an appointment.)