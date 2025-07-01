The new investigation will be led by Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur from Waikato District, acting as the Senior Investigating Officer.

Detective Superintendent Ross McKay, a territorial Det/Supt from the North Island, will have oversight as the Senior Responsible Officer.

A Terms of Reference for the investigation is being finalised, a police spokesperson said.

It comes after Coroner Alexander Ho, delivering findings last month, found the initial police investigation was compromised by serious failings in evidence gathering, forensic pathology, and witness assessment.

He recommended a reinvestigation under section 17(1) of the Coroners Act 2006, describing the original inquiry as “a shambles”.

“I am not satisfied that the evidence makes [accidental drowning] the likeliest conclusion,” the coroner said.

“Bluntly, it is difficult to escape the lingering impression that much of what occurred was a shambles which could, and should, have been avoided.”

Coroner Ho left Lachie’s cause of death officially undetermined, saying three possibilities remained open: drowning, drowning following head trauma, or fatal head trauma.

He emphasised the reinvestigation “should not be taken as implicating any individual” and called for experienced officers from outside Southland to lead the effort.

The findings were also referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority and the Medical Council.

Police are due to report back to the coroner by January 16 next year.

