Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

How the Republican ‘big, beautiful bill’ exposes democracy flaws - Perry Bacon

By Perry Bacon Jr.
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (Republican-South Dakota) speaks with members of the media after the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Capitol Hill today. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, the Washington Post

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (Republican-South Dakota) speaks with members of the media after the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Capitol Hill today. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, the Washington Post

Opinion by Perry Bacon Jr.

THE FACTS

  • Senate Republicans passed a 940-page bill with wide-ranging changes, despite its unpopularity and secretive preparation.
  • The bill makes permanent tax cuts for the wealthy, highlighting a disconnect with public preferences.
  • Critics argue the legislative process favours wealthy interests, undermining democratic principles and public scrutiny.

Senate Republicans unveiled a 940-page bill with wide-ranging changes to numerous policy areas just before midnight local time last Friday – planning to vote on the legislation less than a week later.

It was put together so quickly and secretly that even members themselves don’t understand how certain

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand