Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Whanganui Covid-19 response page is once again a thriving social support hub

Over 44,000 vaccines given so far. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Over 44,000 vaccines given so far. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

While visiting friends is off the table during the current lockdown restrictions, there is a virtual Whanganui meeting place providing a warm welcome.

The Whanganui Self Help Isolation Page on Facebook was established in response to the level 4 lockdown of 2020 and grew into a social support network that went above and beyond the original intentions of its founders.

While the page has remained consistently busy ever since, there has been an increase in traffic to the page during the current lockdown as the membership of around 3800 are once again checking in regularly.

Erina Cresswell, who started the page in March last year, said she was still "blown away" by its popularity.

"When I started it, I knew someone who would be isolating at home and I thought it would be good to establish a network of others who needed support and those who could offer it by doing grocery shopping and picking up other essentials," she said.

"I shoulder tapped a few good people to help me administer the page and none of us expected it to become the amazing hub it grew into."

Cresswell said the page has obviously filled a niche for people who want to feel safe online and the administrators work in shifts to make sure that posts are always monitored and they have set clear ground rules for the membership to follow.

Robyn Work is one of a dedicated group of administrators providing a friendly online hub for people in Whanganui and beyond. Photo / Liz Wylie

"People should feel free to express opinions and we don't expect everyone to always agree with each other but we have drawn clear guidelines on language, the sharing of false or unverified information, and the naming and shaming of individuals or businesses," Cresswell said.

Administrator Robyn Work is an early riser who always takes the dawn shift and the first post of the day is usually one of her inspirational messages, a joke, or cartoon to help members get their day off to a good start.

"Because of our language rules, the jokes have to be wholesome but wholesome can be very funny and we've had so many good ones," Work said.

"I did have to ask one person to remove a joke they had posted as it didn't meet the standard. They didn't take it down so we had to remove it but most of them are really good and they lighten the mood during this uncertain time."

Work said the page has proven to be a great meeting place and last year a number of the virtual friendships grew into face-to-face relationships when the restrictions were lifted.

There are fun competitions such as a recent virtual cooking contest and a challenge to build an animal using Lego, blocks, bricks, or other available components.

Cresswell said it was a way to help people to have fun at home and also a way to compensate those who were looking forward to the Brick Show at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre which was cancelled due to the lockdown.

On a more sober note, there are posts from people experiencing stress and anxiety or specific difficulties such as the loss of a beloved pet.

"For people living alone, the page is a place to find support and feel like someone is listening," Work said.

"There is always someone who has experienced the same or similar and they can offer good advice and understanding."

Cresswell said there is another layer of support available as the administrators will also offer a friendly ear on the phone and make referrals to relevant agencies if needed.

The Whanganui Self Help Isolation Page is a members-only page but the administrators say new applications are always welcome. The page has attracted people from outside Whanganui and even some from overseas.