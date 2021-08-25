Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui mental health experts share ways to cope during lockdown

Life in lockdown could be a time to move towards "what we want, as opposed to away from what we don't want". Photo / 123RF

Whanganui is once again adjusting to life under Covid-19 alert level 4, and a week in our bubbles has passed already.

And there remains uncertainty around how long we'll be there for.

Any existing family problems were made more acute in times such as these, social service agency Jigsaw Whanganui chief executive Tim Metcalfe says.

"Our focus is particularly around the care of children, and at the best of times that's a challenge for our families," Metcalfe said.

"I think it's really, really important to reach out to connections and to be considerate. Everybody needs to make the effort to check in with neighbours and those most vulnerable in our communities.

"Talking things through, that's the main thing."

A simple "hello" to someone while walking could mean a great deal, Metcalfe said.

"In a situation where so much is unknown, it can be easy to lapse into real anxiety. Stick to the next hour, and try to be at our very best for that.

"The only thing we've got control of is today, and how we are with ourselves and our immediate family members.

"Very simple mindfulness, breathing, and being in the moment, it's all important."

In terms of Jigsaw itself, the 350 families on its books were staying connected with the service.

"There is a well-connected support system throughout Whanganui, whether it's direct health services, social services, Work and Income, or the council.

"Even a cheery wave or a chat across a fence can make an awesome amount of difference."

Frank Bristol from peer support provider Balance Whanganui said human connection during lockdown was "profoundly important"."

"We need it, and if we're not able to share a bubble with someone else, that feeling of loneliness can be quite corrosive," Bristol said.

"People say the key to wellbeing is sleep and exercise, and exercise was very much on Chris Hipkins' mind the other day when he made that slip about what we should do with our legs.

"That went X-rated really quickly, but finding the humour in life is really important as well."

Lockdown could be a time to move towards "what we want, as opposed to away from what we don't want", Bristol said.

"I spent time in Lake Alice when I was young, and the one really good thing I discovered there was their great big vegetable garden, where I found solitude and connected with nature.

"I think that's what got me well and kept me well. Having a meaningful way to spend your time, that gives you a sense of accomplishment."

Balance Whanganui was running Zoom sessions twice a day during lockdown (10.30am and 2pm), which were available to anyone in the community, Bristol said.

"It's important not to diagnose ourselves with depression or anxiety at a time like this. The stress we're feeling is a normal reaction to an abnormal situation.

"There's nothing wrong with us, there's just some stuff happening to us a the moment.

"I was just out getting a V Belt for my orchard mower, and there was a person in a ute in a really bad state about having a battery fail that he'd bought there. There were expletives everywhere, but I sensed it was best to just listen to him as opposed to finding his language offensive.

"There's always a tipping point, and sometimes it's best to let people vent their frustrations without making any judgements."

Sharon Crombie from health provider Te Oranganui said there were a large number of online tools for families to use during alert level 4.

"People who are already in services like ours are being supported, but it's the rest of the population that you worry about," Crombie said.

"The Ministry of Health website has wellbeing tools that go all year around, but they are particularly active during Covid-19.

"Sparklers at Home is a really good online tool kit for parents and tamariki. There are things like '40 ka pai things to do inside bubble time'."

Children, in particular, were at risk when going through numerous lockdowns, Crombie said.

"Parents need to be really clever about how they talk around kids, and how much everyone dwells on Covid 19. Even if kids aren't directly watching the news reports, it kind of happens by osmosis because they are hanging around."

In terms of health and wellness apps, Crombie said Melon was a useful tool that Te Oranganui had used since last year's lockdowns.

"Then there's Staying on Track, which is an e-therapy course that teaches you strategies to deal with stress.

"All of these things are available all year around, but they are definitely useful right now."

For more information on resources to access during alert level 4, go to www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/covid-19-mental-health-and-wellbeing-resources

