Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Judith Collins sets vaccination target to avoid lockdowns

There are 35 new cases of Covid-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. Of these 33 are in Auckland and two are in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

National leader Judith Collins says the Government should set a target for vaccination numbers.

Collins says the Government should target vaccinating about 70-75 per cent of the eligible population, meaning adults over 12 years of age.

Collins said this would mean averting future lockdowns.

"It is now clear that the Delta variant of Covid-19 got into the country through Managed Isolation and Quarantine.

"It's another troubling development and one which means we are now under level 4 restrictions once again," Collins said.

"A target of 70-75 per cent vaccination to avoid future lockdowns and the cost that this imposes on every New Zealander is now not just urgent – it's imperative," she said.

The target is similar to an approach taken in Australia, although National is still supportive of harder borders and other parts of the New Zealand Covid response.

As Australia grapples with outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the country will move away from using lockdowns to control Covid once vaccination rates reach 70 to 80 per cent of Australia's eligible population.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has so far been sceptical of this strategy.

"We can only look at what's best for us. And we know an elimination strategy has worked for New Zealand before, and that's the way we have managed to have a larger number of days without restrictions than countries like the UK, or like the United States," Ardern said.

Ardern suggested this change of strategy might put future border reopening with Australia in doubt.

"Not for the period in which we are vaccinating our people.

"We wouldn't open up and have quarantine-free travel with a place where there is Covid in wide circulation because that is incompatible with our desire to have an elimination strategy," Ardern said.

Collins said the relatively low rates of vaccination in New Zealand had left the country unprepared for the arrival of the Delta variant.

Judith Collins wants vaccine targets. Photo / George Novak

"The United Kingdom, United States, Israel, France, Germany, Singapore and many others have all set the bar with vaccination rates above 60 per cent of their population. New Zealand remains the slowest in the developed world.

"The Labour Government has not prepared New Zealand for the present or the future. The Covid Recovery Fund has been used for things that aren't related to Covid and now there's precious little left to support Kiwis through the current lockdown," Collins said.