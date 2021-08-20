Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Coromandel wastewater testing results return

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald

‌

Wastewater testing samples from the Coromandel have all returned negative for Covid-19.

This comes after the original case of the new outbreak, Case A, and his wife visited the district last weekend before testing positive. Thirteen of the first locations of interest were in Coromandel township.

Case A has the Delta variant of Covid-19, which is known to be more severe and more easily spread than the virus' original form.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said samples were taken from Coromandel Township, Whangamatā, Whitianga, Thames, and Pauanui on August 19.

"Covid-19 was not detected in the samples."

ESR would reguarily test wastewater in the district to help determine whether there had been any undetected transmission to date.

Wastewater test results for the Coromandel have returned negative. Photo / George Novak

As of 9am on Saturday, there were 31 confirmed Covid-19 community cases and more than 200 locations of interest. More than 1000 people are also in isolation after a gala awards dinner was attended by one of the positive cases.

Case A and his wife left Devonport, Auckland, on Friday, August 14, for Coromandel Town.

They got into town early and stopped at the pub for a drink, then crossed the road to Umu Cafe for dinner.

Case A was a diligent user of the Covid-19 app.

It shows they emerged mid-morning Saturday, visiting the local BP presumably to fuel up after the drive from Auckland.

The next stop was a quick visit to the Driving Creek Railway. It was a quick visit - 20 minutes - before a quick return to town for morning tea.

Then it was back to Driving Creek, which offers guided tours taking an hour and 15 minutes. The couple stayed long enough to take the tour.

From there, they headed to Colville, the tiny seaside village about 20 minutes north of Coromandel. The visitor from Devonport scanned again at the family-owned farm shop and cafe, Hereford 'n' A Pickle, where they stayed long enough for lunch.

And then the return trip, back through Coromandel to Tara's Beads, the jewellery store and studio at the south of town.

Coromandel Town on the first day of Level 4 lockdown. Photo / George Novak

A gap follows before dinner where they returned to Umu Cafe.

After dinner, the couple crossed the road to the Star & Garter, arriving about the time the gastropub started to pack out for the rugby test that evening.

The next morning, they were back at Umu.

The last stop on the way out of town was Tara's Beads, again.

The couple also stopped around lunchtime at Woodturners Cafe at Mangatarata before heading home.

Then came Monday and Case A felt unwell. Whatever symptoms he experienced, he sought out his GP and got a test.

On Tuesday, results showed he had Covid-19 and his likely infectious period began the Thursday before the weekend getaway.